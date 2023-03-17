Erik ten Hag focused on more cup success after meeting bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Erik ten Hag focused on more cup success after meeting bidder Sir Jim Ratcliffe

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 1:51 pm
Erik Ten Hag is staying focused on matters on the pitch (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Erik Ten Hag is staying focused on matters on the pitch (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was keeping his focus on trying to progress in another cup competition as takeover talk ramped up at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag met Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s INEOS delegation on Friday, with representatives of rival bidder Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim Bin Hamad Al Thani having visited the club on Thursday.

But Ten Hag stressed his responsibilities lie with matters on the pitch and, having secured progress through to a Europa League quarter-final against Sevilla on Thursday night, United now have Sunday’s FA Cup last-eight clash with Fulham in their sights.

United have already won the Carabao Cup and Ten Hag wants that experience to drive his players on in the chase for another trophy.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS delegation visited Old Trafford on Friday
Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his INEOS delegation visited Old Trafford on Friday (Peter Byrne/PA)

“Of course, it is huge motivation,” he said. “We all really enjoyed Wembley, we all really enjoyed winning a trophy and it has to be the fuel for the next one, get pushed by that idea, and that has to bring extra energy to beat Fulham.

“We have to after Sunday set conclusions but we are now in three leagues competing and we want to stay in those, so Sunday is a massive game for us.”

Marcus Rashford again stole the headlines on Thursday with the winner in the second leg against Real Betis taking his tally for the season to 30 goals for club and country.

Nineteen of those have come since the World Cup and Ten Hag said: “He progressed during the season.

“He was also not in the best shape when he started the season but the way of playing gives him a base and then he brings his skills in and his attitude and mentality, and that is bringing him a lot of progress and that brings the team a lot of joy and gives Marcus a lot of goals and us a lot of wins.”

Marcus Rashford (right) scored again for United on Thursday
Marcus Rashford (right) scored again for United on Thursday (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Rashford this week praised the impact of former United forward Benni McCarthy, who was brought in by Ten Hag last summer to work with the club’s strikers.

“I knew his skills,” added the Dutchman of Rashford. “You also bring staff around who can make him better, who can make progress and who he gets motivated from.

“I thought we needed one in the staff who is specifically responsible for strikers. Benni is doing a good job but don’t forget others in the staff because it is about teamwork. I think the staff is in a good balance.

“All have their specific jobs in our staff and I think we co-operate really good together and there is a good vibe and also they challenge each other. Therefore I think it is the total package and it is not about one person.”

One player who will not be available on Sunday is Casemiro, who begins a four-match suspension following his red card against Southampton last weekend.

The Brazilian had only just returned from a three-match ban after a previous sending-off and will be missed in United’s midfield.

Ten Hag said: “We had many more games without Casemiro. We did really well without Casemiro against Arsenal, the two against Leeds and also at the start of the season. But I want to have Casemiro available because he has a huge impact on our game.”

Fulham have had a brilliant first season back in the Premier League, with midfielder Andreas Pereira playing a key role following his summer move from Old Trafford.

Andreas Pereira has excelled for Fulham this season
Andreas Pereira has excelled for Fulham this season (Mike Egerton/PA)

He admitted this week that he did not talk to Ten Hag prior to leaving because he did not want his former boss to sway him.

“He is a good player and I know already him a long time, I had him in the youth of PSV before he transferred to Manchester United and I am really happy for him that he is progressing that good and I think it was the right step for him because he has to play on a regular basis,” said the Dutchman.

“He didn’t do that over several years at Manchester United and there comes a point you have to switch and make maybe a step back to progress in the future.

“I think he is doing a good job, that’s quite obvious, as the whole of Fulham is playing in a good way.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented