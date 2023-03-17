Lewis Hamilton will need to leave Mercedes if we do not improve – Toto Wolff

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Lewis Hamilton will need to leave Mercedes if we do not improve – Toto Wolff

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 4:43 pm Updated: March 17, 2023, 6:07 pm
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Jeddah paddock on Friday (Hassan Ammar/AP)
Lewis Hamilton arrives in the Jeddah paddock on Friday (Hassan Ammar/AP)

Toto Wolff has admitted he would not blame Lewis Hamilton for seeking a move away from Mercedes if the sport’s once-dominant team fails to reverse its slump.

Hamilton’s £40million-a-year contract with the Silver Arrows expires at the end of the season and his future is under the microscope following their poor start to 2023.

Hamilton was only fifth at the first round in Bahrain before he finished a distant 11th in practice on Friday for this weekend’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, one second adrift of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen.

Although team principal Wolff remains convinced that Hamilton, 38, will pen a new deal, he also said that his star driver’s head could be turned as he pursues a record eighth world championship.

Wolff (left) is confident Hamilton will stay at least for next season
Wolff (left) is confident Hamilton will stay at least for next season (David Davies/PA)

“If Lewis wants to win another championship he needs to make sure he has the car,” said Wolff.

“And if we cannot demonstrate that we are able to give him a car in the next couple of years then he will need to look everywhere.

“I don’t think he is doing it at this stage, but I will have no complaints if that happens in a year or two.”

Red Bull could have a vacancy at the end of the year with Sergio Perez operating on a 12-month deal, but it seems improbable that Hamilton would be paired alongside Verstappen.

Ferrari is a possible avenue to explore if Charles Leclerc elects to engineer a move away.

But Wolff added: “I am absolutely confident [Hamilton will stay]. We are talking when we want to do it, and how, but we just need to change some terms and the dates basically.

“Lewis is at the stage of his career where we trust each other, we have formed a great bond and we have no reason to doubt each other even though is a difficult spell.

“It will be so nice when we come out of the valley of tears and return to solid performances.”

In Bahrain, Hamilton accused Mercedes of ignoring him on the development of this season’s machine.

Here, the British driver, who on Friday announced a sudden split from his long-time ally and performance coach Angela Cullen, said “we all need a kick” and revealed “there are times when you are not in agreement with certain team members”.

“There are emotions at play with him, with me and with many others in the team,” said Wolff.

“We wear our hearts on our sleeves and sometimes you say things that are translated in a controversial or polarising way which inside the team never causes waves.

PA Graphic
PA Graphic

“If I am watching a race that doesn’t go well I would also say, ‘I am not happy how the car has been developed’. That is okay.

“We want the emotions to be high and we want tough love and nobody is not going to take that on the chin in the team.”

Verstappen’s arrival in Jeddah was delayed by 24 hours with a stomach bug, but the double world champion returned from his sick bed to set the fastest times in both practice sessions.

In the day’s second running he finished two tenths clear of Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, with Sergio Perez third in the other Red Bull. George Russell was fifth, half-a-second back from Verstappen.

