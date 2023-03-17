Pep Guardiola believes Vincent Kompany would make ideal Man City boss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pep Guardiola believes Vincent Kompany would make ideal Man City boss

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 10:31 pm
Pep Guardiola (right) comes up against his former captain Vincent Kompany (left) on Saturday (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Pep Guardiola (right) comes up against his former captain Vincent Kompany (left) on Saturday (Anthony Devlin/PA)

Pep Guardiola believes Vincent Kompany would make an ideal Manchester City manager regardless of his past associations with the club.

The City boss said recently he felt it was “written in the stars” that his former captain would one day fill his role at the Etihad Stadium.

Kompany, who skippered City to four Premier League titles in his glittering playing career, makes an emotional return to the club as manager of Burnley for an FA Cup quarter-final on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola (left) and Vincent Kompany (right)
Kompany (right) was a commanding presence in Guardiola’s City team (Martin Rickett/PA)

The Belgian is enjoying a fine first season in charge at Turf Moor with the Clarets 13 points clear at the top of the Championship and on course for promotion to the Premier League.

Guardiola said: “The results they have had so far, with that consistency in the Championship, imagine how tough that must be.

“Being 17 or 18 points in front of third place is incredible with 10 games to play, especially the way they play, it’s because there is something there.

“We are going to play against a Premier League team, which they almost are already.

“The movements they do always make sense, every single action, and you realise when you see them that there is work behind it, and good knowledge, and that’s why I said what I said about him sooner or later coming here.

“It’s not because he was an important figure here as a football player, although that helps, or the connection with the fans, or knowing the club and the Premier League, although that is important.

Vincent Kompany
Kompany’s Burnley are 13 points clear at the top of the Championship (Simon Galloway/PA)

“I’m talking about his understanding of the game, he knows it exactly. I heard a rumour about his incredible work ethic. He is a guy who puts pressure on every department to do its best.

“When you combine your knowledge of the game with experience, and love for the club you love, these kind of things finish together.”

Kompany was an inspirational figure in the heart of City defence for more than a decade and also won the FA Cup twice and the League Cup four times with the club.

His departure at the end of the 2018-19 treble-winning campaign left a void that was not initially filled.

Ruben Dias picked up some of the mantle when he arrived in the summer of 2020 and the Portuguese now looks to be coming back into form after a difficult spell.

Ruben Dias
Ruben Dias is rediscovering his form after injury (Adam Davy/PA)

Dias was out for a month with a hamstring injury after the World Cup and subsequently eased back into action.

He has now started City’s last nine games, a spell in which they are unbeaten.

He said: “He is the type of player similar to Vinny, not just about how he plays himself. Ruben is not just playing his game, he is playing the game for everyone.

“He has the ability to see and solve the problems for many, many things and his character is so important. When you talk about tactics, he is incredible, his leadership is huge, especially when he doesn’t play.”

