Eddie Howe: Last-gasp win at Forest feels like a big moment in Newcastle season

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Eddie Howe: Last-gasp win at Forest feels like a big moment in Newcastle season

By Press Association
March 17, 2023, 11:25 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 7:00 am
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe saw his side claim a dramatic win at Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe saw his side claim a dramatic win at Nottingham Forest (Nigel French/PA)

Eddie Howe believes Newcastle’s late win at Nottingham Forest could be a defining moment in his side’s pursuit of Champions League football next season.

Alexander Isak struck a stoppage-time penalty to earn a 2-1 victory which sees them move to within a point of fourth-placed Tottenham with a game in hand.

Forest had gone ahead in the 26th minute through Emmanuel Dennis’ first goal for the club, but Isak levelled in superb fashion on the stroke of half-time when he volleyed home.

A second half of frustration unfolded for Howe’s side as they searched for a winner, not least when they had a goal controversially ruled out by VAR.

But Isak had the final say from the spot after Moussa Niakhate’s handball to keep the dream of a top-four finish firmly alive, building on last weekend’s win over Wolves.

“Back-to-back wins, consecutive wins are hugely important in this division,” Howe said. “The quality of the teams, the strength of the opponent (it) is so difficult to do.

“A big moment in our season and we managed to dig deep and find a winner.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – Premier League – The City Ground
Alexander Isak celebrates Newcastle’s late winner (Nigel French/PA)

“We don’t know (how important it could be) at this moment in time, but it felt a big moment at the end.

“We went through a run of games around the cup final that were tough games, playing top opposition. Unfortunately we got beaten three times and it was a real test of our character how we responded to that.

“Full credit to the players, it was a huge win.”

The points might have been wrapped up before injury time had Elliot Anderson’s goal not been ruled out for offside during the build-up, a decision which left Howe with “no idea” what was going on.

“The VAR goal is a good place to start, I’m not sure what happened there,” he said. “I’ve got no idea so I need to sit down and see what happened.

“I was surprised to see the referee go over to the VAR screen and make that decision and that call.

“But it was what it was and the big thing is the players responded from that really well.”

There was some bad news for the Magpies, though, as Miguel Almiron has been ruled out for six weeks with a thigh injury picked up in training.

Newcastle have lost the services of Miguel Almiron
Newcastle have lost the services of Miguel Almiron (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“Miggy pulled a thigh muscle in training and unfortunately quite a bad one, it is going to be six weeks,” Howe said.

Forest also had issue with referee Paul Tierney and it is understood that the club’s owners were furious with the official’s performance.

The main point of contention was Tierney’s decision not to award a free-kick in the build-up to Isak’s equaliser on the stroke of half-time.

Boss Steve Cooper, who was called into Tierney’s dressing room at half-time along with Newcastle assistant manager Jason Tindall, said: “I won’t dwell on the fact too much, but it’s a foul on Andre (Ayew) in the build-up.

Nottingham Forest v Newcastle United – Premier League – The City Ground
Nottingham Forest midfielder Jonjo Shelvey (left) was playing against his former club (Nick Potts/PA)

“The referee has made a poor decision and so have we. The handball around the penalty is something we can’t argue with.”

Former Newcastle midfielder Jonjo Shelvey suggested his old team-mates might have influenced the referee.

“I didn’t think they’d whinge as much as they did on the pitch, to be honest,” he told Sky Sports.

“There’s a lot of whinge bags in their team to be fair and I’ll tell them that now, in a jokey way.

“But I hope they get into Europe, I’ve got nothing but positive words to say about the whole club, the people there, the staff there…I made a lot of friends and I’m happy for them to keep pushing up the league.

“But I represent this club now. As soon as I go over the white line I’m there to win. We didn’t do that today, but we’ll come again.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Image: Lottie Hood/ DC Thomson.
More than 2,500 Aberdeen homes and Tesco supermarket affected by power cut
2
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
3
Steven Johnson died on Tuesday. Image: Police Scotland.
‘A loving and amazing father’: Man, 50, who died after Aberdeen city centre attack…
4
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
5
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home
6
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
7
Union Street among more than 100 streets in the Aberdeen LEZ, designed to improve air quality. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Two teens among five charged with stealing £13,000 of goods in Aberdeen thefts
8
The Drouthy Laird in Inverurie. Image: DC Thomson
Man rained more than a dozen punches on victim in ‘brutal’ Inverurie bar attack
9
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
10
A crane is used to recover a tractor which was involved in a collision near Fort Augustus. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
Woman air lifted to hospital following crash involving tractor on the A82 at Fort…

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: A natural antiquarian treasure that holds secrets from the past
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their 'most dramatic'…
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
Aberdeen's Ross McCrorie. Image: SNS
Ross McCrorie ready for 10 cup finals with Aberdeen as they chase return to…
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness
To go with story by Emma Grady. YL 18 03 09 Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat. Gillian Burnett, Blackburn, Aberdeenshire Picture shows; Poppy the cockapoo and Murdo the tabby cat.. Blackburn, Aberdeenshire. Supplied by Gillian Burnett Date; 13/03/2023
Pet Portraits: Poppy and her paw-fect pillow crowned cutest companions of week
Fraserburgh manager Mark Cowie. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Mark Cowie thinks Highland League top-three finish is 'up for grabs' for Fraserburgh
Cove Rangers defender Mark Reynolds. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Mark Reynolds believes Cove Rangers are due a change in luck in their bid…
Kerry Davidson is one of the amazing foster mums who is going the extra mile for children. Photo by Kami Thomson, DC Thomson.
Shining a light on the unsung foster mums going above and beyond for children…
Oil rig
New programme highlights the legacy - or lack of one - from oil and…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented