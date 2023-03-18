Pakistan police storm home of former prime minister Imran Khan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Pakistan police storm home of former prime minister Imran Khan

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 9:31 am Updated: March 18, 2023, 3:22 pm
Police make way for Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at court in Lahore (K.M. Chaudhry/AP)
Police make way for Imran Khan as he arrives to appear at court in Lahore (K.M. Chaudhry/AP)

Police in Pakistan stormed the home of former prime minister Imran Khan in the eastern city of Lahore on Saturday, and arrested 30 people amid tear gas shelling after someone opened fire from the roof of the building, officials said.

Senior police officer Suhail Sukhera said police moved to remove encroachments and blockades erected by Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party and his defiant supporters.

Khan was not at home, having travelled to Islamabad to appear before a judge to face charges that he sold state gifts while in office and hid his assets.

The judge postponed that hearing until an unspecified future date.

Mr Sukhera said baton-wielding Khan supporters attempted to resist police by throwing stones and petrol bombs, but the officers moved on until a man on the roof of Khan’s residence opened fire. No-one was hurt.

He said that police broke open the main door of Khan’s residence and found masks, petrol-filled bottles, iron rods and batons used in attacks on police during the week.

Pakistan Politics
Security personnel with a vehicle carrying Imran Khan arrives in Lahore (K.M. Chaudhry/AP)

Mr Sukhera said that inside the sprawling residence, illegal structures were erected to shelter those who have been involved in attacks on police that have injured dozens of officers.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said later that police would do a complete search of Khan’s home, where they found bunkers and suspected more illegal weapons and ammunition were hidden. He said in Islamabad, many of Khan’s supporters were armed.

Witnesses said police attempted to disperse Khan supporters by firing tear gas and chased them to several homes in the Zaman Park neighbourhood.

A top court on Friday suspended Khan’s arrest warrant, giving him a reprieve to travel to Islamabad and face charges in a corruption case without being detained.

Khan had been holed up at his home in Lahore since Tuesday, after failing to appear at an earlier hearing in the case.

His supporters hurled stones and clashed with baton-wielding police for two days to protect him from arrest.

Khan, during his journey to Islamabad, said in a video message that the government had planned his arrest despite him travelling to a hearing.

He said police had broken into his residence in Lahore while his wife was alone there. He condemned the action and demanded those responsible be punished under law.

Khan, 70, now in the opposition, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April.

He is accused of selling state gifts while in office and concealing assets. It is one in a string of cases that the former cricket star turned Islamist politician has been facing since his ousting.

He has also claimed that his removal from power was part of a conspiracy by his successor, prime minister Shahbaz Sharif, and the US. Both Washington and Sharif’s government have denied the allegations.

