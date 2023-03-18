Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Russian attacks continue in wake of Putin arrest warrant

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 10:27 am
A Ukrainian police officer in front of a building hit by a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)
A Ukrainian police officer in front of a building hit by a Russian airstrike in Avdiivka (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

Widespread Russian attacks continued in Ukraine, following the International Criminal Court’s decision to issue an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights.

Ukraine was attacked by 16 Russian drones on Friday night, the Ukrainian Air Force said in the early hours of Saturday.

Writing on Telegram, the air force command said that 11 out of 16 drones were shot down “in the central, western and eastern regions”.

Among areas targeted were the capital, Kyiv, and western Lviv province.

Russia Ukraine War
A damaged restaurant after Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia (Andriy Andriyenko/AP)

The head of the Kyiv city administration, Serhii Popko, said Ukrainian air defences shot down all drones heading for the Ukrainian capital, while Lviv regional governor Maksym Kozytskyi said on Saturday that three of six drones were shot down, with the other three hitting a district bordering Poland.

According to the Ukrainian air force, the attacks were carried out from the eastern coast of the Sea of Azov and Russia’s Bryansk province, which borders Ukraine.

The Ukrainian military additionally said in its regular update on Saturday that Russian forces over the previous 24 hours launched 34 airstrikes, one missile strike and 57 rounds of anti-aircraft fire.

The Facebook update said that falling debris hit southern Kherson province, damaging seven houses and a nursery.

Ukraine Russia War
A Russian airstrike hit Avdiivka, Ukraine, on Friday (Evgeniy Maloletka/AP)

According to the Ukrainian statement, Russia is continuing to concentrate its efforts on offensive operations in Ukraine’s industrial east, focusing attacks on Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Marinka and Shakhtarsk in Ukraine’s eastern Donetsk province.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, regional governor of the Donetsk province, said one person was killed and three wounded when 11 towns and villages in the province were shelled on Friday.

Further west, Russian rockets hit a residential area overnight Friday in the city of Zaporizhzhia, the regional capital of the partially occupied province of the same name.

No casualties were reported, but houses were damaged and a restaurant destroyed, Anatoliy Kurtev of the Zaporizhzhia city council said.

The International Criminal Court said on Friday that it has issued an arrest warrant for Putin for war crimes, accusing him of personal responsibility for the abductions of children from Ukraine, together with Russia’s commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

It is the first time the global court has issued a warrant against a leader of one of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.

The move was immediately dismissed by Moscow and welcomed by Ukraine as a major breakthrough.

Its practical implications, however, could be limited as the chances of Putin facing trial at the ICC are highly unlikely because Moscow does not recognise the court’s jurisdiction or extradite its nationals.

UK military officials said on Saturday that Russia is likely to widen conscription.

In its latest intelligence update, the Ministry of Defence said that deputies in the Russian Duma, the lower house of Russia’s parliament, introduced a bill on Monday to change the conscription age for men to 21-30, from the current 18-27.

The ministry said that, at the moment, many men aged 18-21 claim exemption from military service because they are in higher education.

The change would mean that they would eventually still have to serve. It said the law will likely be passed and come into force in January 2024.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library
Captain Jamie Ritchie and Blair Kinghorn celebrate the final try against Italy.
Final flourish was for the fans, but still aspects to improve for Scotland, says…
Hospital visiting restrictions have been implemented in Ospadal Uibhist agus Bharraigh (Uist and Barra Hospital) in Benbecula.
Visiting restrictions introduced at Western Isles hospital following Covid cases
The southbound carriageway of the A9 was closed for a short time today following a single-vehicle crash near Daviot. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
A9 reopens following one-vehicle crash near Daviot
Blair Kinghorn strides through for his third try of the match.
Scotland 26 Italy 14: Scotland ride their luck and Blair Kinghorn's hat-trick to end…
Police are returning to the scene of the crash today as investigations get under way. Image: Google Maps.
Police launch investigation after woman is seriously injured in Shetland crash
Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell quits as SNP chief executive over membership numbers controversy

Editor's Picks

Most Commented