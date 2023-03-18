Leicester end losing run as Harvey Barnes earns a point at Brentford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Leicester end losing run as Harvey Barnes earns a point at Brentford

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 5:06 pm
Harvey Barnes earned a point for Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)
Harvey Barnes earned a point for Leicester (Steven Paston/PA)

Leicester managed to halt their rotten run of defeats as Harvey Barnes snatched a point in a 1-1 Premier League draw at Brentford.

The Foxes were staring at a sixth straight loss in all competitions, a run which has seen them slide towards the Premier League relegation zone, when Mathias Jensen fired Brentford ahead.

But Barnes showed the Bees’ defence a clean pair of heels as he raced away to score a fine second-half equaliser.

Barnes’ strike denied Brentford boss Thomas Frank a 100th win in charge, but they at least stretched their unbeaten run at home to 10 matches.

Under-pressure Foxes manager Brendan Rodgers made a bold call by dropping goalkeeper Danny Ward in favour of Daniel Iversen, but his wait for a first clean sheet since the World Cup break goes on.

Iverson, making his Premier League debut, was kept busy in the opening stages, holding Yoane Wissa’s drive before Bryan Mbeumo headed Rico Henry’s cross wide.

Leicester looked nervy at the back but still threatened in attack, with Barnes curling a shot inches wide of the far post.

Patson Daka nodded Ricardo Pereira’s cross wide and then blazed over after his own header was blocked by Ethan Pinnock.

But the Bees are brimming with confidence in front of their own fans and when Henry’s deep cross found Mbeumo he had time to take a touch before curling a shot narrowly off target.

Then Ivan Toney, called up by England this week, was played in by a clever ball by Ben Mee but Daniel Amartey tracked his run and was able to deflect the shot wide.

However, from the corner, Amartey could only half clear Mbeumo’s ball across the six-yard box and Jensen lashed it back into the net for his fourth goal in five home appearances.

Leicester complained about four Brentford players being in an offside position when the initial ball came in, but the goal was allowed to stand.

The Foxes drew level seven minutes after half-time when Barnes sprinted on to James Maddison’s through ball, burst between Pinnock and Mee and coolly lifted his finish over Bees keeper David Raya.

Barnes gave Raya another scare when he charged through again, with the Spaniard coming out of his area only to fluff his clearance, but he was able to recover and clear the danger.

Brentford’s afternoon ended on a sour note with substitute Shandon Baptiste sent off in stoppage time for a nasty lunge on Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

