Officer on scene of Tyre Nichols’ death retired day before dismissal hearing

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 6:05 pm
The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honours Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game (Matthew Hinton/AP/PA)
The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honours Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game (Matthew Hinton/AP/PA)

The Memphis police supervisor on the scene when Tyre Nichols was beaten to death by officers retired with his benefits the day before a hearing to sack him, according to documents filed to revoke his law enforcement certification.

Lt DeWayne Smith was identified in records obtained by media outlets as the officer that officials said earlier this month had retired before his termination hearing.

Some Memphis City Council members were upset an officer was allowed to retire before steps could be taken to fire them, including the council’s vice-chairman JB Smiley Jr, who said it did not seem fair that the then-unidentified officer could keep their pension and other benefits.

“I just don’t like the fact that his parents are paying this officer to go on and live and that’s troubling,” Mr Smiley said.

Tyre Nichols Police Discipline
Top row from left, Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Emmitt Martin III, bottom row from left, Desmond Mills, Jr and Justin Smith were charged over the death of Tyre Nichols (Memphis Police Department via AP/PA)

The lawyer for Mr Nichols’ family said the department should not have let Lt Smith “cowardly sidestep the consequences of his actions” and retire after 25 years.

“We call for Memphis police and officials to do everything in their power to hold Lt Smith and all of those involved fully accountable,” lawyer Ben Crump said.

Seven other Memphis officers were fired after Mr Nichols died following a traffic stop on January 7 and five of them are charged with second-degree murder. Lt Smith is not charged over Mr Nichols’ death.

Mr Nichols, 29, was pulled roughly from his car as an officer threatened to shock him with a Taser. He ran, but was chased. Video showed five officers held him down and repeatedly struck him with their fists, boots and batons as he screamed for his mother.

The decertification documents against Lt Smith reveal additional details about his actions that night.

Lt Smith heard Mr Nichols say “I can’t breathe” as he was propped up against a squad car, but failed to get him medical care or remove his handcuffs, according to the report.

Lt Smith also did not get reports from other officers about using force and told Mr Nichols’ family he was driving under the influence even though there was no information to support a charge, the documents said.

Tyre Nichols
The family of Tyre Nichols leave the Shelby County Criminal Justice Centre after five former Memphis police officers pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and other charges (Patrick Lantrip/Daily Memphian via AP/PA)

Investigators said Lt Smith decided without evidence that Mr Nichols was on drugs or drunk and video captured him telling Mr Nichols “you done took something” when he arrived at the scene.

Additionally, Lt Smith did not wear his body camera — violating police department policy. His actions were captured on the body cameras of other officers, documents said.

The US Department of Justice is currently reviewing the Memphis Police Department policies on the use of force, de-escalation strategies and specialised units in response to Mr Nichols’ death.

