Late Ellis Simms goal earns Everton a point and checks Chelsea’s progress

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Late Ellis Simms goal earns Everton a point and checks Chelsea’s progress

By Press Association
March 18, 2023, 7:47 pm Updated: March 18, 2023, 9:00 pm
Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure (2nd left) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.
Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure (2nd left) celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Stamford Bridge, London. Picture date: Saturday March 18, 2023.

Everton ended Chelsea’s winning run with a dramatic late equaliser from substitute Ellis Simms at Stamford Bridge to bolster their hopes of Premier League survival.

The 22-year-old outmuscled Kalidou Koulibaly to steal in and make it 2-2 in the 89th minute, after Kai Havertz’s penalty looked to have made it four victories in a row for Graham Potter’s side.

Joao Felix gave Chelsea the lead early in the second half of a match they had dominated up to that point, before being pegged back by Abdoulaye Doucoure’s headed goal.

The hosts were again left to rue missed opportunities, with their fluid attacking play blunted by a lack of killer instinct inside the box.

The first roar of anticipation from a noisy home support came early. Michael Keane’s headed clearance from a Ben Chilwell corner dropped to the edge of the box, from where it was crashed narrowly wide of goal via a leaping volley from Mateo Kovacic.

Christian Pulisic, back in the team for the first time in two months, got in down the left and pulled the ball back for Chilwell to prod it towards the stretching Felix, whose contact was just too slight to turn it past Jordan Pickford.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Joao Felix gave Chelsea the lead (PA)

The breadth of Chelsea’s play challenged Everton’s defensive organisation, attacking fluidly down either flank with Reece James and Chilwell at their incisive, energetic best. Enzo Fernandez hit short and long balls with deadly precision, and Felix stretched the visitors with his mesmerising close control.

Yet for all Chelsea’s endeavour, a first-half goal would not arrive. Felix – through whom every promising attack seemed to flow – tried with a drilled effort from 18 yards that flew straight into Pickford’s gloves. A clever free-kick move ended with a low shot from Fernandez which was blocked.

The hosts had started the game in the bottom half of the table but a winning run and at last a sense that Potter knows his favoured starting XI and shape had lifted the mood of Stamford Bridge. Even with Raheem Sterling out injured, they attacked like a team comfortable in one another’s company, full of spirit and belief.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Ben Chilwell also caught the eye for Chelsea (PA)

The second half opened with more Chelsea pressure. Chilwell, excellent again throughout, crossed from the left and Havertz rose to power a header low at goal which was beaten out by Pickford. On the rebound, Keane narrowly beat Felix to the ball and cleared.

The goal was the architecture of Chelsea’s two best players. Fernandez hit another sublime pass which fell perfectly onto the left foot of Chilwell, who cushioned his cross into the middle. Keane was first to the ball for Everton but the defender was too off-balance to make good contact. His half-clearance reached Felix, who took a touch, took aim and with deft precision rolled the ball home off Pickford’s far post.

Keane almost made amends at once for his defensive lapse, freeing himself from his marker as the ball was whipped in by Demarai Gray but failing to make the contact the cross deserved.

Chelsea v Everton – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
Abdoulaye Doucoure (left) levelled the scores (Nigel French/PA)

The visitors were encouraged, and 20 minutes from time they were level. A corner from the right was met by James Tarkowski muscling above Chelsea’s defence to get his head to the ball, and as it dropped into the six-yard box Doucoure acted quickest to nod it over the line, as Havertz tried in vain to hook clear.

Chelsea responded like a team buoyed by new confidence. James won a penalty when he was barrelled to the ground by Tarkowski. That handed Havertz the chance to restore the lead, which he duly took, sending Pickford the wrong way.

But Everton would not be beaten. A minute from the end, Doucoure played the ball to Simms, who darted beyond a weak challenge from Koulibaly and side-footed past Kepa Arrizabalaga to secure what could be a priceless point in Everton’s battle for survival.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Bartlomiej Balwierz, left, and Yandu Horne. Image: DC Thomson
Couple had sex on pavement outside Union Square as children walked past
3
Aberdeen Town House and the sheriff court in Union Street, Aberdeen. Picture by Darrell Benns/DCT Media, 2018.
Five people, including 16-year-old girl, in court accused of £13,000 shoplifting spree in Aberdeen
4
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Emily Gilmour has Lyme Disease Picture shows; Emily Gilmour. unknown. Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Aberdeenshire mum: ‘I was the life and soul of the party until a tiny…
5
North in Peterhead, which officially opens this weekend, has a distinctly Eurasian flair thanks to its co-owners Azerbaijani roots. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
North: First look at former Peterhead school turned into bar and restaurant with Eurasian…
6
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Gary Ross mistreated bearded dragon Coco.. Elgin. Supplied by Jasper Image/ SSPCA Date; Unknown
Bearded dragon Coco put down after callous owner neglected it for a whole month
7
A person walking down a lane
Most people aren’t reporting attacks on personal safety, believing nothing will be done –…
8
Campaigners working to save Bucksburn Pool will hope councillors can agree to ask the Scottish Government to cover the cost of keeping it open for a year. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Exclusive: Potential bid for a £500k lifeline to save Bucksburn pool
9
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Zeke McKnight held two knives to neck of mum Picture shows; Zeke McKnight. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Man jailed after holding two knives to throat of terrified mum
10
A collective of some of the dishes from Scotch and Rye. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Restaurant review: Comfort food is the word at Scotch and Rye in Inverness

More from Press and Journal

Crowds turned out for the sold-out first day of Aberdeen's Comic Con. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
'It doesn't matter who you are or how old you are': Thousands turn out…
23-year-old Lorna Phillips, who graduated from Edinburgh College of Art in 2021, won this year's Glenfiddich Residency Prize. Image: Colin Hattersley
Scottish artist Lorna Phillips wins top class residency at Glenfiddich Distillery
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week as Dons…
Malky Mackay. Image: SNS
Malky Mackay rues two-minute lapse which put Ross County on backfoot against Livingston
Joel Nouble heads home Livingston's opener against Ross County. Image: SNS
Livingston 2-1 Ross County – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man…
Aberdeen striker Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 1-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Aberdeen 3-0 Hearts - The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star man as…
The Vernon family, Hope, Lorrae and Olivia from Turiff. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Were you at Aberdeen's out of this world Comic Con?
Rab's got himself a new multi-tool, almost a Swiss Army Knife.
RAB MCNEIL: I'm an indoor survival man with a new tool
Buckie's Max Barry tries to wriggle free of Rothes' attentions. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle draw 1-1 at home to Rothes to go nine points clear at…
Members of the community stood outside Woodside Library on Clifton Road with signs to protest the closure of their local library. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Leading Scottish writers and local residents make a stand for Aberdeen library

Editor's Picks

Most Commented