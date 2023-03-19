Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Montenegro elects president in vote which could indicate country’s future path

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 7:43 am
Supporters of pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic cheer during a pre-election rally in Podgorica, Montenegro (Risto Bozovic/AP)
Supporters of pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic cheer during a pre-election rally in Podgorica, Montenegro (Risto Bozovic/AP)

Voters in Montenegro are casting ballots in a presidential election marked by political turmoil and uncertainty over whether the small Nato member in the Balkans will unblock its bid to join the European Union or seek to improve ties with Serbia and Russia.

Analysts predict the presidential election will not produce a clear winner and incumbent Milo Djukanovic, 61, will face one of several challengers in a run-off vote in two weeks.

Though the presidency is largely ceremonial in Montenegro, the ballot is seen as a key indicator of popular sentiments ahead of an early parliamentary election set for June 11.

Mr Djukanovic’s opponents include a leader of the staunchly pro-Serbia and pro-Russia Popular Front party, Andrija Mandic, economist Jakov Milatovic of the newly-formed Europe Now group, and former parliament speaker Aleksa Becic.

Montenegro Election
Pro-Western incumbent Milo Djukanovic waves to his supporters during a pre-election rally in Podgorica, Montenegro (Risto Bozovic/AP)

Observers say Mr Milatovic, who served in the government elected after the 2020 parliamentary vote but later split from the ruling coalition, may stand the best chance of making it into the run-off.

Mr Djukanovic and his Democratic Party of Socialists led Montenegro to independence from Serbia in 2006, and defied Russia to join Nato in 2017. An alliance dominated by parties seeking closer ties with Serbia and Russia ousted DPS from power in 2020.

The new ruling alliance, however, soon plunged into disarray, which stalled Montenegro’s path towards the EU and created a political deadlock. The latest government fell in a no-confidence vote in August but has remained in office for months because of the stalemate.

Mr Djukanovic – who has served multiple times as both president and prime minister in the past 30 years – has seen his popularity plummet following the ousting of the DPS-dominated coalition. He now hopes to regain trust among Montenegro’s 540,000 eligible voters and help pave the way for his party’s return to power.

Andrija Mandic
Popular Front party leader Andrija Mandic applauds during a pre-election rally (Risto Bozovic/AP)

He has portrayed the presidential election as a choice between an independent Montenegro and a country controlled by neighbouring Serbia and Russia.

He told supporters: “Only a few years ago, no-one could imagine that we would once again wage a decisive battle for the survival of Montenegro.

“Unfortunately, with the change of power two-and-a-half years ago, the horizon of European values has been irresponsibly closed.”

The political chaos and stalled reforms in a country long seen as the next in line for European Union membership has alarmed US and EU officials, who fear Russia could try to stir trouble in the Balkans to divert attention from the war in Ukraine.

Montenegro’s 620,000 citizens remain deeply divided between supporters of Mr Djukanovic’s policies and those who view themselves as Serbs and want Montenegro to ally itself with Serbia and fellow-Slavic Russia.

The Popular Front party’s Mr Mandic, who was accused of being part of a Russia-orchestrated 2016 coup attempt, has sought to present himself as a conciliatory figure during the campaign, saying his main goal as president would be to bridge the Montenegrin divide.

Mr Milatovic, the economist, has accused Mr Djukanovic and his party of corruption, saying the president’s final removal from power is necessary for Montenegro to move forward.

