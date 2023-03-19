At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

At least 15 people dead as earthquake shakes Ecuador and northern Peru

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 7:48 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 7:52 am
Debris from collapsed homes are scattered on a street after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador (Cesar Munoz/AP)
Debris from collapsed homes are scattered on a street after an earthquake shook Machala, Ecuador (Cesar Munoz/AP)

At least 15 people are now known to have died after a strong earthquake shook southern Ecuador and northern Peru, trapping others under rubble and sending rescue teams out into streets littered with debris and fallen power lines.

The US Geological Survey reported an earthquake with a magnitude of about 6.8 struck on Saturday just off the Pacific Coast, about 50 miles south of Guayaquil, Ecuador’s second-largest city.

A four-year-old girl died in Peru, while 14 others died in Ecuador, where authorities also reported that at least 126 people were injured.

Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso told reporters the earthquake had “without a doubt… generated alarm in the population”.

Mr Lasso’s office said 12 of the victims died in the coastal state of El Oro and two in the highlands state of Azuay.

Earthquake damage
Buildings collapsed during the earthquake in Machala, Ecuador (Jhonny Crespo/AP)

In Peru, the earthquake was felt from its northern border with Ecuador to the central Pacific coast.

Peruvian Prime Minister Alberto Otarola said a four-year-old girl died from head trauma she suffered in the collapse of her home in the Tumbes region, on the border with Ecuador.

One of the victims in Azuay was a passenger in a vehicle crushed by rubble from a house in the Andean community of Cuenca, according to the Risk Management Secretariat, Ecuador’s emergency response agency.

In El Oro, the agency also reported that several people were trapped under rubble. In the community of Machala, a two-storey home collapsed before people could evacuate, a pier gave way and a building’s walls cracked, trapping an unknown number of people.

The agency said firefighters worked to rescue people while the National Police assessed damage, their work made more difficult by downed lines that interrupted telephone and electricity service.

Earthquake damage
A rescuer worker shouts from the debris of a home that collapsed in the quake (Jorge Sanchez/AP)

Machala resident Fabricio Cruz said he was in his third-floor apartment when he felt a strong tremor and saw his television hit the ground. He immediately headed out.

“I heard how my neighbours were shouting and there was a lot of noise,” said Mr Cruz, a 34-year-old photographer. He added that when he looked around, he noticed the collapsed roofs of nearby houses.

Ecuador’s government also reported damages to health care centres and schools. Mr Lasso said he would travel to El Oro.

In Guayaquil, about 170 miles (270 km) south-west of the capital, Quito, authorities reported cracks in buildings and homes, as well as some collapsed walls. Authorities ordered the closure of three vehicular tunnels in Guayaquil.

Videos shared on social media show people gathered on the streets of Guayaquil and nearby communities. People reported objects falling inside their homes.

One video posted online showed three anchors of a show dart from their studio desk as the set shook. They initially tried to shake it off as a minor quake but soon fled off camera. One anchor indicated the show would go on a commercial break, while another repeated: “My God, my God.”

Earthquake damage
A car crushed by debris when the earthquake struck, in Cuenca, Ecuador (Xavier Caivinagua/AP)

Luis Tomala was fishing with others when the earthquake struck. He said their boat began moving “like a racehorse”.

He added: “We got scared, and when we turned on the radio, we heard about the earthquake.”

The group decided to stay at sea, fearing a tsunami could develop, he said.

A report from Ecuador’s Adverse Events Monitoring Directorate ruled out a tsunami threat.

Peruvian authorities said the old walls of an Army barracks collapsed in Tumbes.

Ecuador is particularly prone to earthquakes. In 2016, a quake centred farther north on the Pacific Coast in a more sparsely populated area of the country killed more than 600 people.

Machala student Katherine Cruz said her home shook so badly that she could not even get up to leave her room and flee to the street.

“It was horrible. I had never felt anything like this in my life,” she said.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season to be sprouting
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented