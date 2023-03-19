Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Mexican president stages huge rally in opening salvo to 2024 elections

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 8:12 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 8:58 am
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather for a rally in the capital Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)
Supporters of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador gather for a rally in the capital Mexico City (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has staged a massive rally in Mexico City’s main plaza attended by tens of thousands of people.

Though it was called to commemorate Mexico’s 1938 expropriation of the oil industry, many of those attending the event on Saturday agreed it was the de-facto opening salvo to the 2024 elections that will choose the president’s successor.

Perhaps conscious of recent tensions with the United States over overdose deaths in America from fentanyl smuggled in from Mexico, Mr Lopez Obrador spent part of his speech praising former president Franklin Roosevelt, who did not actively oppose the 1938 oil expropriation despite the fact many of the firms were American.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador greets supporters at the rally (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Mr Lopez Obrador said of Roosevelt: “The best example of the authenticity of his ‘Good Neighbour’ policy was his respect for our nation’s sovereignty.”

It may be one of the last rallies that will be headed by Mr Lopez Obrador, who is known for his folksy style and charisma. The process to nominate a presidential candidate for his Morena party will begin later this year, and at that point the candidate is likely to take centre stage.

But most agree that few of the presidential hopefuls can match the popularity of a president whose approval ratings are routinely above 60%. That is especially true for the Morena party, which was largely built around Mr Lopez Obrador.

Mexico rally
Tens of thousands of people attended the rally (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Rally attendee Alberto Martinez, 59, said he hopes Mexico City mayor Claudia Sheinbaum will be the party’s nominee. “We like her education, her prudence,” he said – though he vowed to back anyone Morena chooses.

Most polls show Ms Sheinbaum as the front-runner in the race, followed by Foreign Relations Secretary Marcelo Ebrard.

“The important thing is for the ideology of Lopez Obrador to continue,” Mr Martinez said. “This train is already in motion, somebody just needs to get aboard and drive it.”

Former President Lazaro Cardenas, one of Mr Lopez Obrador’s heroes, delighted Mexicans when he expropriated the largely foreign-owned, privately operated oil industry on March 18, 1938.

One of Mr Lopez Obrador’s main policy initiatives has been to save the state-owned oil company that Mr Cardenas founded from crushing debt and low oil production.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador
The president arrives on stage at the rally (Marco Ugarte/AP)

Those attending the rally in the Zocalo wholeheartedly approved of Mr Lopez Obrador, who has struck a nationalist stance, drastically reducing the ability of US anti-drug agents to operate in Mexico.

Blas Ramos, 69, an electrical engineer, held up a sign reading: “Get out of Mexico, FBI, CIA, Gringos!”

He said the president is right to oppose US calls to designate Mexican drug cartels as terrorist organisations or to use the American military to crack down on the gangs.

“They are hypocrites,” he said of US politicians calling for such measures, “because they don’t do anything to reduce drug consumption” in their own country.

Mexico rally
Support for the president was almost total among those at the rally (Marco Ugarte/AP)

The synthetic opioid fentanyl, which kills about 70,000 Americans per year, is mainly manufactured in Mexico with precursor chemicals smuggled in from China.

Mr Lopez Obrador has claimed that Mexico does not produce fentanyl – something most experts disagree with – and that the US has a fentanyl problem because American families do not hug their children enough.

Mr Lopez Obrador thundered against the US proposals at the rally: “Mexico is a free and independent country, not a colony or protectorate of the United States.

“Co-operation, yes, submission, no.”

