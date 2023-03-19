Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Putin visits occupied Ukrainian city of Mariupol

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 8:18 am Updated: March 19, 2023, 11:27 am
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Mariupol theatre during his visit to the city (pool photo/AP/PA)
Russian President Vladimir Putin visits the Mariupol theatre during his visit to the city (pool photo/AP/PA)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the port city of Mariupol in his first trip to Ukrainian territory that Moscow illegally annexed in September.

Russian state news agencies reported on Sunday that he had been in Mariupol, which became a worldwide symbol of defiance after outgunned and outmanned Ukrainian forces held out in a steel mill there for nearly three months before Moscow finally took control of it in May.

On Saturday, Mr Putin travelled to Crimea, a short distance south-west of Mariupol, to mark the ninth anniversary of the Black Sea peninsula’s annexation from Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin inside the Mariupol theatre (pool photo/AP/PA)

The visits, during which he was shown chatting with residents in Mariupol and visiting an art school and a children’s centre in Crimea, were a show of defiance by the Russian leader two days after the International Criminal Court issued a warrant for his arrest on war crimes charges.

Mr Putin has not commented on the arrest warrant, which deepened his international isolation despite the unlikelihood of him facing trial anytime soon.

The trip also came ahead of a planned visit to Moscow by Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, expected to provide a major diplomatic boost to Mr Putin in his confrontation with the West.

Mr Putin arrived in Mariupol by helicopter and then drove himself around the city’s “memorial sites”, concert hall and coastline, the Russian reports said, without specifying exactly when the visit took place. They said Mr Putin also met with residents in the city’s Nevskyi district.

The state Rossiya 24 channel showed footage of Mr Putin chatting with locals outside what looked like a newly-built residential complex, and being shown around one of the apartments.

Following his trip to Mariupol, he met with Russian military leaders and troops at a command post in Rostov-on-Don, a southern Russian city some 180km further east.

Vladimir Putin
The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Mr Putin (Alexey Maishev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo/AP/PA)

Rossiya 24 showed Mr Putin being greeted by Moscow’s top officer in charge of the war in Ukraine, Valery Gerasimov, and led to room where Mr Gerasimov’s second-in-command and a group of men in uniform were waiting. It was not possible to independently confirm the circumstances in which the video was filmed.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Sunday that the trip had been unannounced, and Mr Putin intended to “inspect the work of the (command) post in its ordinary mode of operation”.

Speaking to the state RIA agency on Sunday, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnulin made clear that Russia is in Mariupol to stay.

He said the government hopes to finish the reconstruction of its damaged city centre by the end of the year.

“People have started to return,” he said. “When they saw that reconstruction is under way, people started actively returning.”

When Moscow fully captured the city in May, an estimated 100,000 people remained out of a pre-war population of 450,000. Many were trapped without food, water, heat or electricity. Relentless bombardment left rows upon rows of shattered or hollowed-out buildings.

Vladimir Putin
Vladimir Putin with the governor of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev during a visit on Saturday (Sputnik, Kremlin Press Service Pool/AP/PA)

Mariupol’s plight first came into focus with a Russian air strike on a maternity hospital on March 9 last year, less than two weeks after Russian troops moved into Ukraine.

A week later, about 300 people were reported killed in the bombing of a theatre that was serving as the city’s largest bomb shelter. Evidence obtained by the AP last spring suggested that the real death toll could be closer to 600.

A small group of Ukrainian fighters held out for 83 days in the sprawling Azovstal steelworks in eastern Mariupol before surrendering, their dogged defence tying down Russian forces and coming to symbolise Ukrainian tenacity in the face of Moscow’s aggression.

Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014, a move that most of the world denounced as illegal, and moved on last September to officially claim four regions in Ukraine’s south and east as Russian territory, following referendums that Kyiv and the West described as a sham.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

To go with story by David Mackay. Missing mother and daughter Picture shows; Catherine Costello, left, and Eve Pender. Unknown. Supplied by Police Scotland Date; Unknown
Mother and daughter missing from Lewis last seen at Inverness bus station
Jeremy Hosking has pulled out of his £10 million plans, pointing the blame at biodiversity minister Lorna Slater. Image: DCT Design.
Multi-millionaire Brexit backer pulls out of bid to buy Kinloch Castle blaming 'anarchist' Lorna…
Michael Russell MSP during a Brexit Q&A event at the 2019 SNP autumn conference at the Event Complex Aberdeen. PA Photo. Picture date: Sunday October 13, 2019. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
New SNP chief executive vows to clear up party's 'tremendous mess'
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Raith Rovers 6-1 Cove Rangers: Paul Hartley disappointed with lack of fight shown by…
It's the time to get our vegetable seedlings started indoors.
GINGER GAIRDNER: It's the season to be sprouting
Luis 'Duk' Lopes after putting Aberdeen 1-0 up against Hearts. Image: Shutterstock.
'Give Barry the job until the end of the season at least': Aberdeen fans…
Craig farms with his wife Claire near Strichen. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Craig Grant: Positivity and empowering the next generation are vital
The event will commence with the show on Thursday at 7pm.
Young Farmers gear up for Thainstone overwintering
Inverness manager Billy Dodds. Image: SNS.
Billy Dodds says Caley Thistle let Queen's Park off the hook
Aston Villa Women celebrate after beating West Ham in the FA Cup. Image: Shutterstock.
Rachel Corsie: The chance to reach Women's FA Cup semi-final with Aston Villa feels…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented