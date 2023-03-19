Police file terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan and his supporters

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
News World

Police file terrorism charges against former PM Imran Khan and his supporters

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 2:50 pm
There were violent clashes between police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)
There were violent clashes between police and supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan (AP Photo/W.K. Yousafzai)

Police in the Pakistani capital filed charges on Sunday against former prime minister Imran Khan, 17 of his aides and scores of supporters, accusing them of terrorism and other offences.

The move came after the ousted premier’s followers clashed with security forces in Islamabad on Saturday.

For hours on Saturday, Khan’s followers clashed with police outside a court where the former prime minister was to appear in a graft case.

Riot police wielded batons and fired tear gas while Khan’s supporters threw fire bombs and hurled rocks at the officers.

Pakistan Politics
Police officers throw stones towards the supporters of former prime minister Imran Khan during clashes outside a court in Islamabad (AP Photo/WK Yousafzai)

More than 50 officers were injured and a police checkpoint, several cars and motorcycles were torched. Police said 59 of Mr Khan’s supporters were arrested during the violence.

Mr Khan never actually appeared inside the court to face charges that he had sold state gifts received while in office and concealed assets.

Besides Mr Khan, the case filed on Sunday also accuses former and current lawmakers, former ministers, a former national assembly speaker and scores of Khan’s supporters.

The charges include terrorism, obstructing police officers in carrying out their tasks, attacks on police, wounding officers and threatening their lives.

The developments are the latest involving increasing violence surrounding the 70-year-old Khan, who was ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament last April.

Since then, the former cricket star turned Islamist politician has claimed – without offering evidence – that his removal from power was illegal and a conspiracy by the government of his successor, Shahbaz Sharif, and Washington.

Both Mr Sharif and the United States have denied the allegations.

Also on Saturday, violence erupted again outside Mr Khan’s home in the eastern city of Lahore, where officers and Mr Khan’s supporters had clashed for two straight days in a standoff earlier last week, after police arrived in the upscale neighbourhood to arrest Khan.

Amid tear gas and clashes, police stormed Mr Khan’s residence, and later said they arrested 61 suspects and seized petrol bombs, weapons and ammunition.

Mr Khan was not at home, having travelled to Islamabad for the court appearance. After he failed to appear in court, the judge postponed that hearing until March 30.

In a recorded video message broadcast on Sunday, Mr Khan blamed police for his failure to appear in court on Saturday, saying he never left his vehicle as the police were lobbing tear gas at his convoy and supporters.

Without offering anything to back his claim, Mr Khan said his opponents are bent on either putting him in jail or killing him, and denounced the raid on his home in Lahore as “shameful tactics, conspiracies and plans”.

Interior minister Rana Sanaullah accused Khan of “creating all the drama just to avoid” the courts.

