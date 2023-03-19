Evan Ferguson bags brace as Brighton beat Grimsby to end fairy-tale FA Cup run

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Evan Ferguson bags brace as Brighton beat Grimsby to end fairy-tale FA Cup run

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 4:30 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 4:45 pm
Evan Ferguson (right) netted a brace in Brighton’s FA Cup win (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Evan Ferguson (right) netted a brace in Brighton’s FA Cup win (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Evan Ferguson scored a brace as Brighton ended Grimsby’s fairy-tale FA Cup run at the quarter-final stage with a decisive 5-0 victory over League Two’s 15th-placed side to set up a last-four tie with Fulham or Manchester United.

Deniz Undav scored inside six minutes and 18-year-old Ferguson had standout afternoon, hitting two before Solly March nodded in the fourth and Kaoru Mitoma sealed the Mariners’ fate at the Amex Stadium.

Town were just the fifth tier-four team in competition history to reach this stage and were hoping to accomplish what none had done before by beating their commanding Premier League opponents.

The Seagulls’ upcoming trip to the semi-finals will be just their third and leaves them in contention to reach their first trophy contest since 1983.

Grimsby Supporters – over 4,500 of them, many brandishing the Mariners’ signature inflatable Harry Haddocks – flocked to the Amex Stadium, where home supporters responded with plastic seagulls.

It was always going to be a tough ask of Town, who sit 76 places lower than Sunday’s opponents in the pyramid. Grimsby had beaten Southampton to get here, but Roberto De Zerbi’s Brighton, with their eyes on Europe, were a different calibre.

Ferguson tested Max Crocombe inside the first two minutes with a low strike from just inside the area, which the visiting goalkeeper coolly stooped to collect.

Deniz Undav (second right) scores the opener
Deniz Undav (second right) scored inside six minutes (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Grimsby enjoyed a brief spell in the hosts’ half before Brighton were on the attack again, patiently passing before eyeing up the best opportunity to net an opener.

Moises Caicedo thought that moment was his when he fired a sharp low effort from centre but was instead denied by Crocombe, who was there to make the save but fumbled the stop, allowing the awaiting Undav to pounce and bury the rebound inside six minutes.

The school of Mariners’ supporters were undeterred, growing louder when their side earned a handful of inconsequential set-pieces, and Anthony Driscoll-Glennon put in a good sliding tackle to clear Mitoma’s effort from a tight angle – though it ultimately looked destined to go across the face of goal.

Kaoru Mitoma (right) celebrates scoring the fifth goal
Kaoru Mitoma (right) scored Brighton’s fifth goal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Crocombe blocked Undav’s attempt to nod in March’s cross as Albion remained on the attack, the hosts coming close when Pascal Gross – from the right of the area – sent a delivery to Mitoma at the far post.

The Japan international stretched out to toe the ball in but instead directed it wide from six yards out.

Several subsequent attempts via Mitoma, Caicedo and Pascal Gross all failed to find the back of the net and the visitors did well to break up Mitoma’s run in added time to give themselves a chance after the restart.

Instead, the early chance fell to Brighton when March’s cross from the left flank clipped the left post and the ball bounced to Undav, who misfired off his unfavoured left foot.

It was not long, however, before the hosts made it two. Alexis Mac Allister found Ferguson, his back to goal, who in a skilful move brought the ball down with his left foot, transferred it to his right on the pivot and fired home.

Ferguson completed his brace when he was slipped the ball by Undav, setting up the Republic of Ireland international for a simple finish as he directed the ball into the bottom-left corner.

March sent a header past Crocombe after 82 minutes, which looked to seal the scoreline before Mitoma ensured he was involved in a goal in each of his four FA Cup appearances this season, firing home Brighton’s fifth in the final minute of normal time.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Four fire crews were deployed to the scene on Loch Street, located to the rear of North East Scotland College (Nescol). Image: Google Maps.
Firefighters called to property fire in Aberdeen city centre
2
Steve Husband has sold this shed and its land in Achiltibuie for £42,000, after buying it for just £407 in 1987. Image: Steve Husband.
Man who sold his ‘shed’ for £42,000 says it’s a bittersweet sale
3
Sammy Dey is shining a light on inclusivity within the beauty industry. Sammy is pictured with a tooth curing light which she uses to adhere gems using composite to people's teeth. Photo by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.
Meet the empowering Aberdeen beauty expert who is breaking down barriers
4
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Scottish Excellence Awards Picture shows; Edinbane Lodge on Skye. Skye. Supplied by Hotel PR Date; Unknown
Skye and Ardnamurchan restaurants among big winners at glitzy ‘excellence’ awards
5
Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen drink-driver claimed crashed car had been stolen
6
The presentation of awards for the Peterhead Lifeboat crew who rescued the Opportunus. Pictured is the crew L-R, Martyn Simpson, Craig Aird, Murdo MacKenzie, Patrick Davidson, Michael Dyke, Jonathan Hutton. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Peterhead RNLI lifeboat crew receive award for saving five lives in their ‘most dramatic’…
7
Picture by SANDY McCOOK 17th September '21 CR0030948 Fraser Gow, a director of Inverness baker Harry Gow with some of his companies products at their Culloden bakery.
Our top 5 recommendations on where to buy the best pies in Elgin
8
Aberdeen's Mattie Pollock celebrates making it 3-0 against Hearts. (Photo by Paul Byars / SNS Group)
Interim Aberdeen boss Barry Robson hopes for talks with board next week
9
CR0041613 Reporter Name - Danny McKay Location - Aberdeen Sheriff Court Story: - Court story Picture Shows - Andrew Spowart cor NEEDS ID BY Danny McKay Friday the 10th March 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
17-year-old dealer found with £51,000 drugs in bedroom of his family home

More from Press and Journal

A young Mandalorian fan high fives one of the Mandalorian characters. Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Gallery: Check out the fun and games of Aberdeen's Comic Con
Huntly striker Andrew Hunter.
Huntly and Inverurie Locos share the spoils in controversial encounter
Brora Rangers striker Jordan Macrae. Image: Chris Sumner.
Highland League: Brora Rangers and Clachnacuddin pick up welcome wins
Glamping pod will be finished off at Ben Rinnes.
Glamping pod near Ben Rinnes, workshop for Elgin firm and treatment shed for Speyside…
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
Formartine United striker Julian Wade. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Highland League: First Formartine hat-trick for Julian Wade, Deveronvale come from behind to beat…
Evan Ferguson (right) netted a brace in Brighton’s FA Cup win (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Weekend court roll – street sex antics and multi-million-pound conmen
Aberdeen Lynx celebrate becoming Scottish champions. Supplied by Aberdeen Lynx.
Aberdeen Lynx create history by winning Scottish National League for the first time
Buckie Thistle's Josh Peters in action against Rothes. Image: Jasperimage
Buckie Thistle's Graeme Stewart thinks Highland League race remains '50/50' after draw with Rothes
Banks o' Dee's (from left) Magnus Watson, Neil Gauld and Lachie MacLeod. Image: Paul Glendell/ DC Thomson
Neil Gauld wonder-goal sparks late flurry as Banks o' Dee win 3-0 at Fraserburgh

Editor's Picks

Most Commented