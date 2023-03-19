Taylor Moore claims first PGA Tour title after anxious wait in Florida

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Taylor Moore claims first PGA Tour title after anxious wait in Florida

By Press Association
March 19, 2023, 10:24 pm Updated: March 19, 2023, 10:50 pm
Taylor Moore holds the trophy after winning the Valspar Championship (Mike Carlson/AP)
American Taylor Moore claimed his first PGA Tour title in his 46th start following a dramatic finish to the Valspar Championship.

Moore carded a closing 67 at Innisbrook Resort’s Copperhead Course to post the clubhouse target of 10 under par before facing an anxious wait to see if any of his rivals could match it.

Adam Schenk needed to par the 18th to force a play-off but pulled his drive left of the fairway and saw his ball come to rest just inches from the base of a tree.

From there he made brilliant contact on a left-handed shot which bounded through the fairway and, after hitting his approach to 41 feet, saw his long par attempt carry too much speed, catch the edge of the hole and run five feet past.

“It stinks,” Schenk admitted. “I hit a really bad drive on the last hole. I toed it. Wish I could have lightly hit somebody and stayed where I had a chance to get to the green, but it did not, and I didn’t deserve it.

“I had a chance with the wedge shot that came up short, and then I had a chance with the putt, which surprisingly actually hit the pin and came close.

“It stinks to get so close, but great week all in all, so I can’t really complain. David (his caddie) and I did about as good as we could have done with how I hit it today. I didn’t hit it quite as good.”

Playing partner Jordan Spieth needed to birdie the last to catch Moore but three-putted from long range to fall back into a tie for third on eight under with England’s Tommy Fleetwood.

Spieth had been tied for the lead when he hit a terrible drive into the water on the 16th, but salvaged a remarkable bogey and then hit the best tee shot of the day on the par-three 17th, only to miss from six feet for birdie.

Moore told NBC: “It hasn’t really hit me yet. I was just in compete mode and just watching the guys finish, maybe in a play-off, maybe not, and it’s so cool.

“It’s so awesome, it’s what I work for and I’m really excited not just for me but for everyone around me. It’s a cool moment.”

Fleetwood was tied for the lead following his third birdie of the day on the par-five 11th, but needed two attempts to escape from an awkward lie in a greenside bunker on the 14th and the resulting bogey effectively ended his chances of a first PGA Tour title.

Two-time defending champion Sam Burns, who was bidding to become the first player in more than a decade to win the same PGA Tour event three years in a row, finished sixth after a closing 67.

Former Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker was the last player to achieve the feat, doing so at the John Deere Classic from 2009-11.

There have been 13 players with an opportunity to match Stricker since then, with nobody succeeding. Brooks Koepka came closest when he finished runner-up at Pebble Beach in 2019 in pursuit of a third straight US Open title.

