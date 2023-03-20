Arsenal v Man City and a nine-team survival scrap – the Premier League run-in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Arsenal v Man City and a nine-team survival scrap – the Premier League run-in

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 1:59 pm
Arsenal fans are dreaming of a first Premier League title in 19 years (Steven Paston/PA)
Arsenal fans are dreaming of a first Premier League title in 19 years (Steven Paston/PA)

The Premier League pauses this week for the first round of Euro 2024 qualifying matches.

It is the last international break before the season ends on May 28 and everything is still to play for at both ends of the table.

Here, the PA news agency assesses what is at stake for each club when domestic action resumes on April 1.

Gunners have title in sight

A first Premier League crown in 19 years is Arsenal’s to lose as they sit eight points clear of Manchester City in a two-horse title race with 10 games to play. Pep Guardiola’s defending champions have a game in hand and face Mikel Arteta’s young pretenders at the Etihad Stadium on April 26 in what could prove to be a pivotal fixture. City appear to have an easier run-in, but are still fighting on three fronts, while the Gunners have no other distractions.

Champions League slots up for grabs

Newcastle's latest Premier League win at Nottingham Forest kept their top-four hopes alive
Newcastle’s win at Nottingham Forest kept their top-four hopes alive (Nigel French/PA)

Five other clubs are in pursuit of a top-four finish. The third and fourth Champions League places are currently occupied by Manchester United (50 points) and Tottenham (49) respectively. But Newcastle (47) and Liverpool (42) both have two games in hand on the Londoners, while surprise package Brighton cannot be discounted. The high-flying Seagulls are also on 42 points and have played three games fewer than Tottenham.

Chelsea target Europa League consolation

Chelsea appear to have turned a corner under manager Graham Potter
Chelsea appear to have turned a corner under manager Graham Potter (Nigel French/PA)

European football next season remains a realistic target for four other clubs. Impressive Brentford are level on points with Brighton having played two games more, while Chelsea, sitting 10th, will aim to salvage their disappointing season by finishing fifth to snatch the Europa League slot. Fulham and 11th-placed Aston Villa have ground to make up in the race for a top-six finish, while a Europa Conference League play-off place still up for grabs.

Nine-horse race to avoid drop

Nine clubs in a heavily-congested bottom half of the table will resume an unprecedented relegation battle. Just four points separate rock-bottom Southampton and 12th-placed Crystal Palace, who hope to have a new manager in place after sacking Patrick Vieira. Bournemouth and West Ham are in the bottom three, but sit only three points behind 13th-placed Wolves, while Leeds, Everton, Nottingham Forest and Leicester all have their work cut out to avoid the drop.

