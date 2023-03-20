Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Putin welcomes China’s Xi and hails plan to settle ‘acute crisis’ in Ukraine

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 2:26 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 5:02 pm
Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin (Russian Pool/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin (Russian Pool/AP)

Russian President Vladimir Putin welcomed Chinese leader Xi Jinping to the Kremlin on Monday, in a visit that sent a powerful message to Western leaders allied with Ukraine that their efforts to isolate Moscow have fallen short.

As he greeted Mr Xi, Mr Putin also said he welcomed his plan for “settlement of the acute crisis in Ukraine”.

Mr Xi’s visit showed off Beijing’s new diplomatic swagger and gave a political lift to Mr Putin just days after an international arrest warrant was issued for the Kremlin leader on war crimes charges related to Ukraine.

The two major powers have described Mr Xi’s three-day trip as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship”.

China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy, and as a partner in standing up to what both see as US domination of global affairs.

The two countries, which are among the five permanent members of the UN Security Council, have also held joint military drills.

US officials have also picked up indications China is considering supplying Russia with weapons for its war in Ukraine but have seen no evidence they have actually done so.

They shook hands before sitting down and making brief statements at the start of their meeting, calling each other “dear friend” and exchanging compliments.

Mr Putin congratulated Mr Xi on his re-election and voiced hope for building even stronger ties.

APTOPIX Russia China
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin (Sergei Karpukhin, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool/AP)

“China has made a colossal leap ahead in its development in recent years,” Mr Putin said, adding that “it’s causing genuine interest all around the world, and we even feel a bit envious”, as Mr Xi smiled.

He welcomed China’s proposals for a political settlement in Ukraine and noted Russia is open for talks.

“We will discuss all those issues, including your initiative that we highly respect,” Mr Putin said.

“Our co-operation in the international arena undoubtedly helps strengthen the basic principles of the global order and multipolarity.”

Mr Xi said: “We hope that the strategic partnership between China and Russia will on the one hand uphold international fairness and justice, and on the other hand promote the common prosperity and development of our countries.”

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that, over dinner on Monday, the two leaders’ discussions are likely to include a “detailed explanation” of Moscow’s actions in Ukraine.

Russia China
The presidents of Russia and China met at the Kremlin (Russian Presidential Press Office/AP)

Broader talks involving officials from both countries on a range of subjects are scheduled for Tuesday, Mr Peskov said.

For Mr Putin, Mr Xi’s presence is a prestigious, diplomatic triumph amid Western efforts to isolate Russia after its invasion of Ukraine.

In an article published in the Chinese People’s Daily newspaper, the Russian president described the Chinese leader’s visit as a “landmark event” that “reaffirms the special nature of the Russia-China partnership”.

Mr Putin also specifically said the meeting sends a message to Washington that the two countries are not prepared to accept attempts to weaken them.

“The US policy of simultaneously deterring Russia and China, as well as all those who do not bend to the American diktat, is getting ever fiercer and more aggressive,” he wrote.

Mr Xi’s trip comes after the International Criminal Court in The Hague announced on Friday that it wants to put Mr Putin on trial for the abductions of thousands of children from Ukraine.

China portrays Mr Xi’s visit as part of normal diplomatic exchanges and has offered little detail about what the trip aims to accomplish, though the nearly 13 months of war in Ukraine casts a long shadow over the talks.

Russia China
Chinese President Xi Jinping’s motorcade leaves Vnukovo airport outside Moscow (AP)

At a daily briefing in Beijing on Monday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said Mr Xi’s trip is a “journey of friendship, co-operation and peace”.

On the war, he said: “China will uphold its objective and fair position on the Ukrainian crisis and play a constructive role in promoting peace talks.”

Beijing’s leap into Ukraine issues follows its recent success in brokering talks between Iran and its chief Middle Eastern rival, Saudi Arabia, which agreed to restore their diplomatic ties after years of tensions.

Following that success, Mr Xi called for China to play a bigger role in managing global affairs.

“President Xi will have an in-depth exchange of views with President Putin on bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern,” Mr Wang said.

He added that China’s leader aims to “promote strategic co-ordination and practical co-operation between the two countries and inject new impetus into the development of bilateral relations”.

Although they boast of a “no-limits” partnership, Beijing has conducted a China First policy.

Russia China
Xi Jinping’s motorcade drives toward The Kremlin in Moscow (AP)

It has shrunk from supplying Russia’s war machine — a move that could worsen relations with Washington and turn important European trade partners against Beijing.

On the other hand, it has refused to condemn Moscow’s aggression and has censured Western sanctions against Moscow, while accusing Nato and the United States of provoking Mr Putin’s military action.

Last month, China called for a ceasefire and peace talks between Kyiv and Moscow.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky cautiously welcomed Beijing’s involvement, but the overture fizzled out.

The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan and said Mr Putin and Mr Xi will discuss it.

Washington strongly rejected Beijing’s call for a ceasefire as the effective ratification of the Kremlin’s battlefield gains.

Kyiv officials have said they will not bend on their terms for a peace accord.

Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council, tweeted on Monday: “The first and main point is the capitulation or withdrawal of the Russian occupation troops from the territory of Ukraine in accordance with the norms of international law and the UN Charter.”

That means restoring “sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity”, he wrote.

The Kremlin does not recognise the authority of the International Criminal Court and has rejected its move against Mr Putin as “legally null and void”.

China, the US and Ukraine also do not recognise the ICC, but the court’s announcement tarnished Mr Putin’s international standing.

China’s Foreign Ministry called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicisation and double standards”.

Dmitry Medvedev, deputy head of Russia’s Security Council, said the ICC’s move will have “monstrous consequences” for international law.

“A gloomy sunset of the entire system of international relations is coming, trust is exhausted,” he wrote on his messaging app channel.

He argued that, in the past, the ICC has destroyed its credibility by failing to prosecute what he called US war crimes in Afghanistan and Iraq.

He also warned that the court in The Hague could be a target for a Russian missile strike. Mr Medvedev has made bombastic statements and claims in the past.

Russia’s Investigative Committee said on Monday that it is opening a criminal case against a prosecutor and three judges of the ICC over the arrest warrants they issued for Mr Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova.

The committee called the ICC’s prosecution “unlawful” because it is, among other things, a “criminal prosecution of a knowingly innocent person”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
2
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
3
A woman is believed to have been spiked by injection during a night out in Oban. Police are investigating.
Concerns as two women feared spiked by injection during nights out in Oban
4
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
5
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
6
The cast of the show Strangers on a Plane were Angela, Tara, Lubomba, Damon and Aberdonian Stuart Ingham. Image: Stuart Ingham.
Flying high: Aberdeen man to star in Channel 4 reality show
7
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
8
Police are investigating reports of an assault at Soul Bar in Aberdeen on Saturday, which left a 49-year-old man in need of hospital treatment. Image: Google Maps.
Aberdeen man, 49, taken to hospital following city centre bar attack
9
Plans for an art studio at a million-pound mansion in Banchory have sparked a row.
Row over art studio at Banchory millionaire’s mansion and plans to revive fire-hit country…
10
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealer Picture shows; Gareth Speirs. Dundee Sheriff Court. Gordon Currie Date; 20/03/2023
Dealer faces jail after £100k drugs linked to organised crime gang found in Inverness…

More from Press and Journal

The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
A group from Shazam Theatre Company are due to showcase a new play at Pitlochry for the first time. Image: Marie Skene.
Aberdeen theatre group to take 'bizarre' production to National Theatre Connections Festival
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
'I just want to know they are safe': Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…
Pictured from left, secretary Andrew Dalgarno, vice-chair Louise Urquhart, chair Kirsten Williams, retiring chairman Alex Fowlie and treasurer Tom Cargill.
Farmers hear from inspiring businessman at FMA dinner in Aberdeen
Tonight's Highland League Weekly main game is Buckie Thistle against Rothes, while there's also highlights of Fraserburgh v Banks o' Dee.
WATCH: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Buckie Thistle v Rothes, and Fraserburgh v…
The King is to crowned in May. Image: James Manning/PA Wire
Design a flag for King Charles III and have it flown over Argyll and…
Young people were among the many protesting against the Iraq war across Scotland and the wider UK in 2003 (Image: James Fraser/Shutterstock)
Alistair Carmichael: 20 years on from Iraq, we must learn the right lessons about…
Scottish Labour's Anas Sarwar (left) and the SNP's Kate Forbes could be the kind of politicians Scotland needs to change things for the better
Chris Deerin: Kate Forbes v Anas Sarwar is the revitalising competition Scotland needs
Aberdeen's beach front food trucks have increased in number but a council decision has cast doubt on their future. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
How many food trucks can Aberdeen beach handle? Council defers five new licences amid…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented