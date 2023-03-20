Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope and Mason Mount withdraw from England squad

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Marcus Rashford, Nick Pope and Mason Mount have been withdrawn from the England squad for their upcoming Euro 2024 qualifiers, the Football Association has confirmed.

Fraser Forster has been called up as a replacement for the injured Pope but no further additions to the group are planned by manager Gareth Southgate.

In-form forward Rashford suffered a knock in Manchester United’s FA Cup victory over Fulham on Sunday, while Chelsea midfielder Mount is also to remain with his club for treatment.

Newcastle’s Nick Pope has been sidelined by injury (Nigel French/PA)

Goalkeeper Pope reported an injury after Newcastle’s Premier League win at Nottingham Forest on Friday and will also not join up with the squad.

His absence means Tottenham’s former Southampton goalkeeper Forster, 35, returns to the international fold for the first time in a year and will have a chance to add to his six caps.

England face Italy in Naples on Thursday before hosting Ukraine at Wembley on Sunday.