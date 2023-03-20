Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

By Press Association
March 20, 2023, 4:41 pm Updated: March 20, 2023, 6:03 pm
A fan wears a t-shirt in remembrance of XXXTentacion at a memorial service in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP)
A fan wears a t-shirt in remembrance of XXXTentacion at a memorial service in Florida (Brynn Anderson/AP)

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in Florida in 2018 while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,750).

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.

The defendants showed little emotion as each stood and was handcuffed by a bailiff.

XXXTentacion trial
Michael Boatwright, Dedrick Williams and Trayvon Newsome (Broward County Sheriff’s Office/AP)

During the month-long trial, prosecutors linked the men to the shooting outside Riva Motorsports in suburban Fort Lauderdale through extensive surveillance video taken inside and outside the store, plus phone videos they took that showed them flashing fistfuls of 100-dollar bills hours after the killing.

Prosecutors also had the evidence of a fourth man, Robert Allen, a former friend of the defendants, who said he took part in the robbery.

He pleaded guilty last year to second-degree murder. He has not been sentenced pending the conclusion of this trial.

The defence accused Allen of being a liar motivated by avoiding a life sentence.

They also said prosecutors and detectives did a poor investigation that did not look at other possible suspects, including the Canadian rap star Drake – he and XXXTentacion had an online feud.

Twice this week the jury asked to review text messages from Boatwright, whom prosecutors identified as the gunman, from the day of the shooting.

XXXTentacion trial
Cleopatra Bernard, mother of murdered rapper XXXTentacion, leaves the courtroom after the men were convicted (Carline Jean/South Florida Sun-Sentinel/AP)

A printout from prosecutors shows that from the time he woke up at about 10.30am until 3pm, about an hour before the shooting, he sent 17 to various people, including one about getting a car.

Prosecutors say the vehicle used in the shooting was rented from a woman through a phone app. He then stopped texting for about two hours.

About an hour after the shooting, he sent a text saying, “Tell my brother I got the money for the new phone.”

Minutes after that, he sent someone a screenshot of a news story saying XXXTentacion had been shot.

XXXTentacion, whose real name was Jahseh Onfroy, had just left Riva Motorsports with a friend when his BMW was blocked by a vehicle that swerved in front.

Surveillance video showed two masked gunmen emerging and confronting the 20-year-old singer at the driver’s window, and one shot him repeatedly.

They then grabbed a Louis Vuitton bag containing cash that XXXTentacion had just withdrawn from the bank, got back into the vehicle and sped away. The friend was not harmed.

Newsome was accused of being the other gunman. Williams was accused of being the driver of the vehicle, with Allen also inside.

Allen said the men set out that day to commit robberies and went to the motorcycle shop to buy Williams a mask.

There they spotted the rapper and decided to make him their target.

Allen and Williams went inside the shop to confirm it was him. They then went back to the vehicle they had rented, waited for XXXTentacion to emerge and ambushed him, the court was told.

The rapper, who pronounced his name “Ex ex ex ten-ta-see-YAWN,” was a platinum-selling rising star who tackled issues including prejudice and depression in his songs.

He also drew criticism over bad behaviour and multiple arrests, including charges that he severely beat and abused his girlfriend.

