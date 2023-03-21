Bruce Springsteen among those to be honoured with US National Medal of Arts

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Entertainment Music

Bruce Springsteen among those to be honoured with US National Medal of Arts

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 3:08 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 5:16 am
Bruce Springsteen among those to be honoured with US National Medal of Arts (PA)
Bruce Springsteen among those to be honoured with US National Medal of Arts (PA)

Bruce Springsteen, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Vera Wang, and Mindy Kaling are among the famous faces set to receive top federal honours for their contributions to the arts.

All four are named as recipients of the 2021 National Medals of Arts, due to be presented by US president Joe Biden at a ceremony on Tuesday.

The National Medal of Arts is the highest award given to artists and art patrons by the federal government.

It is awarded to individuals or groups who are deserving of special recognition by reason of their outstanding contributions to the excellence, growth, support, and availability of the arts in the US.

The 95th Academy Awards – Vanity Fair Party – Los Angeles
US comedian Mindy Kaling is also named as recipients in the ceremony, due to take place on Tuesday (PA)

Tuesday’s ceremony is due to run in conjunction with the presentation of the 2021 National Humanities Medals.

The event was among the backlog of White House events postponed during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to the White House.

Among the 12 recipients of the humanities medals is Sir Elton John who was described by the White House as “an enduring icon and advocate with absolute courage”.

“(Sir Elton) found purpose to challenge convention, shatter stigma, and advance the simple truth that everyone deserves to be treated with dignity and respect,” an online profile read.

Sir Elton previously received his medal during a White House event in September 2022, at which he performed.

British Summer Time festival – London
Sir Elton John is among the recipients of the 2021 National Humanities Medals, which will also take place on Tuesday (Suzan Moore/ PA)

The ceremony, which Springsteen, Louis-Dreyfus, Kaling and Wang are expected to attend, will take place at 4.30pm local time in the East Room of the presidential residence.

Springsteen, 73, was described by the White House as one of America’s “greatest performers and storytellers” whose music captures “the unyielding spirit of what it means to be American”.

The world famous rock star, known as The Boss, was recently forced to postpone several US concerts, citing illness.

It comes as part of his first major tour in six years with his E Street Band.

Springsteen has sold about 140 million albums while winning 20 Grammys, an Oscar and a Tony award, during a career that has spanned all or parts of six decades.

Louis-Dreyfus, known for popular US comedies including Seinfeld, Veep and Curb Your Enthusiasm, was hailed as “one of the most decorated comedic actors of our time” who had “blazed a trail for women in comedy and across American life”.

Kaling was praised for her work across film and television which “inspires and delights”, while Wang was noted as having made “beauty and style accessible to all”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…
2
The A9 at Dalnaspidal
Calls for clarity over what went ‘so terribly wrong’ with dualling of A9
3
Stewart Murray was found guilty of carrying out a sex act in the female toilets of Dunelm in Aberdeen. Image: DC Thomson.
Pervert collapses in the dock as he’s jailed over sex act in Dunelm women’s…
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The Infirmary Bridge in Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson.
Calls for Infirmary Bridge to be replaced by new bridge to be prudent with…
6
16 February 2023.Elgin Sheriff Court,High Street,Elgin,Moray,Scotland. This is an accused departing from Elgin Sheriff Court following an appearance on 16 February 2023. PICTURE CONTENT:- Lee Cunningham
Dangerous drink-driver was ‘fleeing violence’ and rescuing workmates from a fight
7
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr appeared at Elgin Sheriff Court. Picture shows; L-R Mark Tait, Michael Tait, Kevin Low, Alexander Tait Snr, Alexander Tait Jnr.. Elgin. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Family in dock after brutal and unprovoked attacks on random train passengers
8
Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Shutterstock
Readers’ letters: The state of Aberdeen City Centre, alcohol advertising ban and dualling the…
9
Press & Journal, News URN: Not issued Picture: Jason Taylor is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court Thursday 24th November 2022 - DC Thomson
Girl, 15, distressed after 18-year-old sneaks her into his bedroom and grabs her thigh
10
Steve Glover is going to search the Highlands for a new home. Image: Martin Bennett/Camelot/PA Wire
Retired taxi driver £1 million National Lottery winner to tour Highland roads in new…

More from Press and Journal

Large floor to ceiling windows offer guests stunning views of Scapa Flow. Image: Scapa Distillery.
New whisky tasting room offering views of historic Scapa Flow opens at Scapa Distillery
A96 near Inverness Airport. Image: Google Maps.
A96 reopen following two-car crash near Inverness Airport
The UK will soon test its own country-wide emergency text message system, like the USA version pictured here (Image: Simone Hogan/Shutterstock)
Scott Begbie: Dialling in to a four-minute warning for the digital age
Scott Milne and his friend Steve Beedie want to help their fellow veterans. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
Emotional 217-mile cross country walk for two north-east military veterans
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Garry McClory appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Facebook/DC Thomson Date; Unknown
Domestic abuser jailed after threatening to burn down house with girlfriend inside
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Highland planning w/c March 20, 2023 Picture shows; Barn Church in Inverness. Culloden, Inverness. Supplied by Google/DC Thomson Date; 20/03/2023
Woodland Trust issues warning over Highland house plan, changes on the way for trio…
Louise Christie. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Commonwealth Games silver medallist Louise Christie eager for Scottish Gymnastics to thrive at all…
Aberdeen interim manager Barry Robson hugs Luis 'Duk' Lopes after the two goal hero is substituted late on in the 3-0 defeat of Hearts. Image: Shutterstock
Duncan Shearer: Barry Robson will surely at least be interviewed for permanent Aberdeen manager's…
Kinlochshiel's John MacRae in front of Daniel Grieve (Lovat). Image: Neil Paterson
Shinty: Injury blow for Kinlochshiel as John MacRae ruled out for three months
Sweet peas benefit from nicking for germination.
Scott Smith: Seed sowing and sympathising with the great Socrates at the Beechgrove Garden

Editor's Picks

Most Commented