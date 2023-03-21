Japanese and Chinese leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Japanese and Chinese leaders visit rival capitals in Ukraine war

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 7:30 am Updated: March 21, 2023, 9:36 am
In this image made from video provided by Japan’s NTV, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gets on train in Przemysl, Poland, early Tuesday, March 21, 2023, heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (NTV via AP)
In this image made from video provided by Japan’s NTV, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida gets on train in Przemysl, Poland, early Tuesday, March 21, 2023, heading to Kyiv for talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Kishida’s surprise trip to Ukraine comes just hours after he met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. (NTV via AP)

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is on a surprise visit to Ukraine, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in neighbouring Russia for a three-day visit.

Mr Kishida will meet President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Ukrainian capital as the Far East rivals hold competing diplomatic offensives.

He will “show respect to the courage and patience of the Ukrainian people who are standing up to defend their homeland under President Zelensky’s leadership, and show solidarity and unwavering support for Ukraine as head of Japan and chairman of the G7”, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

At the talks in Kyiv, Mr Kishida will show his “absolute rejection of Russia’s one-sided change to the status quo by invasion and force, and to affirm his commitment to defend the rules-based international order”, the ministry’s statement added.

Russian President Vladimir Putin had earlier warmly welcomed Mr Xi to the Kremlin on a visit both nations described as an opportunity to deepen their “no-limits friendship”.

At a meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin on Tuesday, Mr Xi said he had invited Mr Putin to visit China at some point this year.

Moscow and Beijing have both weathered international condemnation of their human rights record.

The Chinese government has been widely condemned for alleged atrocities against Uighur Muslims in its far western Xinjiang region. The allegations include genocide, forced sterilisation and the mass detention of nearly a million Uighurs. Beijing has denied the allegations.

Japanese public television channel NTV showed Mr Kishida riding a train from Poland to Kyiv, hours after he met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and the week after a breakthrough summit with South Korean President Yoon Suk Yoel.

India Japan
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida (Press Information Bureau/AP)

In New Delhi, Mr Kishida called for developing and global south countries to raise their voices to defend the rules-based international order and help stop Russia’s war.

Tokyo, which has territorial disputes over islands with China and Russia, is particularly concerned about the close relationship between Beijing and Moscow, which have conducted joint military exercises near Japan’s coasts.

Mr Kishida, who is to chair the G7 summit in May, was the only leader of the group who had not visited Ukraine and was under pressure to do so at home.

US President Joe Biden took a similar route to visit Kyiv last month, just before the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Due to the limitations of Japan’s pacifist constitution, Mr Kishida’s trip was arranged secretly. He is Japan’s first post-war leader to enter a war zone.

Mr Kishida, invited by Mr Zelensky in January to visit Kyiv, was asked before his trip to India about a rumour of his possible trip at the end of March, but denied it and said nothing concrete had been decided.

Biden US Ukraine
Joe Biden walks with Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv (Evan Vucci/AP)

Japan has joined the US and European nations in sanctioning Russia over its invasion and providing humanitarian and economic support for Ukraine.

Tokyo was quick to react because it fears the possible impact of a war in east Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and has escalated tensions around self-ruled Taiwan, which Beijing claims as its territory.

Mr Kishida is expected to offer continuing support for Ukraine when he meets Mr Zelensky.

Television footage on NTV showed him getting on a train from the Polish station of Przemysl near the border with Ukraine, with a number of officials.

Due to its pacifist principles, Japan’s support for Ukraine has also been limited to non-combative military equipment such as helmets, bulletproof vests and drones, and humanitarian supplies including generators.

Japan has contributed over £5.7 billion to Ukraine, and accepted more than 2,000 displaced Ukrainians and helped them with housing assistance and support for jobs and education, a rare move in a country known for its strict immigration policy.

