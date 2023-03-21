Paul Scholes hopes fan unrest ends if Manchester United get new owners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paul Scholes hopes fan unrest ends if Manchester United get new owners

By Press Association
March 21, 2023, 5:40 pm
Paul Scholes hopes the potential sale of Manchester United will end years of fan unrest (Mike Egerton/PA)
Paul Scholes hopes the potential sale of Manchester United will end years of fan unrest (Mike Egerton/PA)

Paul Scholes hopes the potential sale of Manchester United will bring to an end years of fan unrest.

The Glazer family are considering selling the Old Trafford giants after 18 years of controversial ownership.

The Americans have invited interested parties to submit plans to take the club forward, which could either mean a full takeover or significant investment.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe
Sir Jim Ratcliffe is among the bidders hoping to take control of United (Peter Byrne/PA)

So far two bidders, Ineos owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim, have gone public with plans to take outright control of the club but there could be other interest.

Former United midfielder Scholes has no preference over who might take charge but just hopes it does happen for the sake of harmony.

Protests against the Glazers have taken place throughout their reign.

“I hope it’s something that gets sorted soon,” Scholes told the PA news agency. “If the ownership is a done deal in a couple of months that will hopefully help the manager and maybe bring more funds.

“Although I don’t think any manager has been left short by the owners we have now, I think the club are ready for a change. It’s pretty obvious the fans are ready.

“Of course the last thing you want is protests around the ground. As soon as the new owners come in, if it ever does happen, all that will stop and hopefully we can move forward.”

Paul Scholes
Paul Scholes will be back in action at Old Trafford for an England side in the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match this summer (Soccer Aid for UNICEF)

Scholes, who will return to the Old Trafford pitch in June when he features in an England side at the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match, does not feel the United side will be distracted by the issue.

The potential takeover could accelerate this week with a deadline of 9pm on Wednesday having been set for bids for the club.

Scholes said: “I don’t care who is running the club as long as what is happening on the field is right.

“I am sure the new owners, whoever it may be, will want to get everything right. They’ll say the right things – of course they will because they want to buy the club – but we just hope it all comes off.

“I don’t think the team are that bothered by all that, I don’t think it has hurt them, but the feeling around the fans is they want it sorted.”

Paul Scholes, David Beckham and Wayne Rooney at Soccer Aid for UNICEF in 2021
Scholes (left) pictured with David Beckham and Wayne Rooney at the Soccer Aid for UNICEF match in 2021 (Soccer Aid for UNICEF)

Scholes, who retired in 2013 after a glittering United career in which he scored 155 goals in 718 appearances and won 11 Premier League titles and two Champions Leagues, is looking forward to donning the boots again.

“I’ve got a bit of work to do to get up scratch but the most important thing is the occasion,” he said. “It’s a massive event and raising money for UNICEF is something we’re all looking forward to doing.”

:: Tickets for Soccer Aid For UNICEF are on sale now via www.socceraid.org.uk/tickets with a family of four able to attend for just £60 – two adults and two children.

