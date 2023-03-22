IMF and Ukraine agree £13bn loan package

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
IMF and Ukraine agree £13bn loan package

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 8:36 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 9:24 am
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)
Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky (Efrem Lukatsky/AP)

Ukraine and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) have agreed on a 15.6 billion US dollars (£12.7 billion) loan package aimed at shoring up government finances severely strained by Russia’s invasion.

Ukraine’s finance ministry said the programme would “help to mobilise financing from Ukraine’s international partners, as well as to maintain macrofinancial stability and ensure the path to post-war reconstruction after Ukrainian victory in the war against the aggressor”.

The loan programme – which was also aimed at leveraging more support by reassuring allies that Ukraine was pursuing strong economic policies – would run for four years.

The first 12 to 18 months would focus on helping Ukraine close its budget deficit and alleviate pressure to finance spending through printing money at the central bank, the IMF said in a statement.

The remainder of the programme would focus on supporting Ukraine’s bid for European Union membership and post-war reconstruction.

The IMF deal is expected to leverage more money for Ukraine as it provides evidence to potential donor governments, including in the G7 democracies and the EU, that Ukraine’s government is following sound economic policies.

The agreement, which still needs approval from the IMF’s executive board, “is expected to help mobilise large-scale concessional financing from Ukraine’s international donors and partners over the duration of the programme,” Gavin Gray, the IMF’s mission chief for Ukraine, said in a statement.

The IMF said that the Ukrainian authorities demonstrated their commitment to healthy economic policy and met all agreed-upon goals during a preliminary consultation.

The loan programme goes beyond previous IMF practice by lending to a country that is at war, under new rules that permitted assistance under circumstances of “exceptionally high uncertainty”.

Ukraine increased military spending while the economy shrank by around 30% in 2022, hitting tax revenues.

The result was a budget deficit that has been covered by outside financing from the US, the EU and other allies. The external assistance has helped the country end its reliance on money printed by the central bank and loaned to the government, an emergency step considered necessary early in the war, but which could fuel inflation and destabilise the country’s currency if prolonged.

Before the war, Ukraine had made progress in reforming its banking system and making government contracting more transparent. But Ukraine still ranked 122 out of 180 countries on Transparency International’s corruption perceptions index.

Its pre-war economy was characterised by political involvement from wealthy individuals known as oligarchs and by slow progress on improving the legal system perceived as too open to political influence.

But the IMF said after the preliminary consultations that the government had “made progress in reforms to strengthen governance, anti-corruption and rule of law, and lay the foundations for post-war growth, although the agenda of reforms in these areas remains significant”.

