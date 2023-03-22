Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Quarter of world no access to clean drinking water, says UN

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 9:18 am Updated: March 22, 2023, 12:10 pm
Increase in demand for water was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth (Fareed Khan/AP)
Increase in demand for water was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth (Fareed Khan/AP)

Some 26% of the world’s population do not have access to safe drinking water and 46% lack access to basic sanitation, a new report launched on the eve of the first major UN conference on water in over 45 years has said.

The UN World Water Development Report 2023 painted a stark picture of the gap that needed to be filled to meet the organisation’s goals to ensure all people have access to clean water and sanitation by 2030.

Richard Connor, editor-in-chief of the report, told a news conference that the estimated cost of meeting the goals was somewhere between 600 billion US dollars and one trillion US dollars a year.

But equally important, Mr Connor said, was forging partnerships with investors, financiers, governments and climate change communities to ensure that money was invested in ways to sustain the environment and provide potable water to the two billion people who did not have it and sanitation to the 3.6 million in need.

According to the report, water use has been increasing globally by roughly 1% per year over the last 40 years “and is expected to grow at a similar rate through to 2050, driven by a combination of population growth, socio-economic development and changing consumption patterns”.

Mr Connor said that actual increase in demand was happening in developing countries and emerging economies where it was driven by industrial growth and especially the rapid increase in the population of cities. It was in these urban areas “that you’re having a real big increase in demand”, he said.

With agriculture using 70% of all water globally, Mr Connor said, irrigation for crops had to be more efficient — as it was in some countries that now use drip irrigation, which saves water. “That allows water to be available to cities,” he said.

A woman washes utensils outside her house in Mumbai, India
A woman washes utensils outside her house in Mumbai, India (Rajanish Kakade/AP)

As a result of climate change, the report said, “seasonal water scarcity will increase in regions where it is currently abundant — such as Central Africa, East Asia and parts of South America — and worsen in regions where water is already in short supply, such as the Middle East and the Sahara in Africa.”

On average, “10% of the global population lives in countries with high or critical water stress” and up to 3.5 billion people live under conditions of water stress at least one month a year, the report issued by UNESCO, the UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation, said.

Since 2000, floods in the tropics had quadrupled, while floods in the north mid-latitudes had increased 2.5-fold, the report said.

Trends in droughts were more difficult to establish, it said, “although an increase in intensity or frequency of droughts and ‘heat extremes’ can be expected in most regions as a direct result of climate change”.

A man fills cans with water from a water tank vendor in Nairobi, Kenya
A man fills cans with water from a water tank vendor in Nairobi, Kenya (Brian Inganga/AP)

As for water pollution, Mr Connor said the biggest source of pollution was untreated wastewater.

“Globally, 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without any treatment,” he said. “And in many developing countries it’s pretty much 99%.”

These and other issues including protecting aquatic ecosystems, improving management of water resources, increasing water reuse and promoting co-operation across borders on water use would be discussed during the three-day UN Water Conference co-chaired by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands and Tajikistan’s president Emomali Rahmon opening on Wednesday.

There are 171 countries, including over 100 ministers, on the speakers list along with more than 20 organisations. The meeting will also include five “interactive dialogues” and dozens of side events.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Shane Rollo followed a man to New Elgin filling station and threatened to kill him.. Elgin. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook/ Google Maps Date; Unknown
Drunk dad threatened to murder stranger as he tailed him though Elgin
2
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
3
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
4
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart were jailed at Inverness Sheriff Court Picture shows; From left: George Stewart, Kieran Drummond and Daniel Stewart. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Trio behind bars after members of the public targeted with ‘gratuitous acts of violence’
5
The hotel general manager is preparing to host a charity evening in aid of cancer when business returns to normal.
Pair who broke into hotel to steal alcohol and cash spared jail
6
To go with story by Jamie Ross. Covid outbreak Picture shows; Castle Gardens Care Home, Invergordon. Invergordon. Supplied by Google Maps Date; 10/01/2021; b9df7c49-6dac-47dd-8ec9-35c12256b156
Invergordon care home to close because of staffing pressures, leaving 35 residents in limbo
7
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Patrick McGuire was asphyxiated after a bench toppled over and pinned him against a wall. Picture shows; Patrick McGuire Glengarry Castle Hotel . N/a. Supplied by Design Team Date; Unknown
Highland hotel fined £14,000 after guest dies of asphyxia when cast iron bench tips…
9
The three bulldog cross Rhodesian ridgeback puppies are missing from an Aberdeen home. Pictured is the stolen girl puppy. Image: Becca Ewen.
‘I just want to know they are safe’: Puppies Peanut, Mia and Billy stolen…

More from Press and Journal

An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid
BP's Glen Lyon FPSO.
Petrofac workers on BP assets take strike tally to 1,500
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
By-standers gathered at the new Benbecula Distillery for a topping out ceremony to mark the completion of the glass lighthouse. Image: Spey Media
Ceremony held to mark construction milestone for 'landmark' distillery lighthouse on Benbecula
The line between Dingwall and Muir of Ord has been closed. Image: PA
Inverness ScotRail services cancelled after train strikes tree
inverness hotel sale
Crown Court Hotel in Inverness goes up for sale for £850,000
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from 'vulnerable' man who thought she…
Coloured bathroom suites can put off some buyers, others think they are beautiful or are willing to live with them for a while.
Is your dream home right under your nose?
Left to right: RAF pilot group captain Peter 'Willy' Hackett and Paddy Lowe, Zero co-founder and chief executive. Image: Notion
Aberdeen's Global E&C strikes deal to develop 'world first' clean fuel plant for the…
Jamie King celebrates taking a catch for Stoneywood Dyce against Grange. Image: Scott Baxter/ DC Thomson.
Cricket: New Stoneywood-Dyce president outlines optimistic vision for People's Park side

Editor's Picks

Most Commented