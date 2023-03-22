Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Video shows US hospital patient pinned to floor before his death

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 10:06 am
Irvo Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko vowed to fight for justice for her son (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
Irvo Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko vowed to fight for justice for her son (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Newly obtained video shows a group of police and hospital staff in the US pinning a patient to the floor until he was motionless and limp before beginning unsuccessful resuscitation efforts.

The footage, which has no audio, shows various members of the group attempting to restrain Irvo Otieno – who was handcuffed and shackled – for about 20 minutes after he was led into a room at a Virginia psychiatric hospital where he was going to be admitted on March 6.

For most of the time, the 28-year-old black man is on the floor being held down by a group whose members change but who at one point appear to number 10.

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Virginia
Irvo Otieno’s mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son at the Dinwiddie Courthouse in Virginia (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Seven sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital workers have been charged with second-degree murder in Mr Otieno’s death.

Mr Otenio’s family said he was brutally mistreated, both at the state hospital and while in law enforcement custody in the preceding days. Lawyers for many of the defendants have said they will vigorously fight the charges.

Relatives of Mr Otieno were shown video from the hospital last week by a prosecutor who had said she planned to publicly release it.

Lawyers for at least two of the defendants sought to block the video’s release, arguing that it could hinder a fair trial.

Irvo Otieno's mother Caroline Ouko holds a portrait of her son as she walks out of Dinwiddie Courthouse
Ms Ouko welcomed the indictments (Daniel Sangjib Min/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

According to timestamps in the footage, an SUV carrying Mr Otieno arrived at the hospital just before 4pm. By 4.19pm, a different camera shows him being forcibly led into a room with tables and chairs. He is quickly pulled towards a seat before eventually slumping to the floor, initially in a seated position then lying flat.

As time passes, an increasing number of workers hold him down as he appears to start to move on the floor. Mr Otieno’s shirtless body is obscured at times by those restraining him or standing in front of the camera.

“He certainly did not deserve to be smothered to death, which is what happened,” prosecutor Ann Cabell Baskervill said.

The workers were holding him down “from his braids down to his toes”, she said.

By the 4.39pm timestamp, someone is taking Mr Otieno’s pulse and he appears unresponsive. Soon after, as Mr Otieno’s body lies still, someone appears to administer two injections. By 4.42pm, CPR appears to be under way. Life-saving efforts seem to go on for nearly an hour. At 5.48pm, Mr Otieno’s body is draped in a white sheet.

Irvo Otieno
Irvo Otieno’s family said he was brutally mistreated (Courtesy of Ben Crump Law via AP)

Final post-mortem examination findings have not yet been released, although Ms Baskervill has said multiple times that Mr Otieno died of asphyxiation.

Defence lawyers have raised the possibility that the injections contributed to his death, although Ms Baskervill has disputed this, saying Mr Otieno was already dead when the jabs were administered.

A grand jury in Dinwiddie County signed off on second-degree murder charges for all 10 defendants on Tuesday.

“Those 10 monsters, those 10 criminals, I was happy to hear that they were indicted. And that is just the beginning step,” Mr Otieno’s mother, Caroline Ouko, said at a news conference in which she vowed to fight for justice for her son.

Mr Otieno’s relatives have previously called the footage heartbreaking and disturbing and equated his treatment to torture, calling for the US Department of Justice to intervene in the case.

The family is being represented by Ben Crump, a prominent civil rights lawyer who also represented the family of George Floyd.

Mr Crump has said Mr Otieno’s treatment has close parallels with Mr Floyd’s killing in police custody in Minneapolis in 2020, and the president of the NAACP civil rights group Derrick Johnson has made a similar comparison.

“Police are simply not a substitute for compassionate and informed mental health professionals,” Mr Johnson said.

“Rather than neglecting and criminalising the black community, we need action to make sure no one experiences or witnesses this kind of violence at the hands of law enforcement ever again.”

