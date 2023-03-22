North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
North Korea fires cruise missiles as allies stage drills

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 11:29 am
US and South Korean soldiers were gathering for a combined live-fire exercise (Ahn Young-joon/AP)
US and South Korean soldiers were gathering for a combined live-fire exercise (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

North Korea has launched cruise missiles towards the sea, South Korea’s military has said, three days after the North carried out what it called a simulated nuclear attack on the South to protest against its military drills with the US.

North Korea has stepped up its weapons-testing activities, saying they are in response to the ongoing South Korean/US military training that it sees as an invasion rehearsal.

Analysts say it is likely North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intends to enlarge his arsenal to win greater outside concessions, while trying to boost an image of a strong leader amid domestic economic hardships.

A TV screen showing news reports about North Korea’s missile launch
The launches are the North’s sixth round of missile tests this month (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The 11-day South Korean/US drills are due to end on Thursday. But North Korea is expected to continue its weapons tests as the US reportedly plans to send an aircraft carrier in coming days for another round of joint drills with South Korea.

South Korea’s joint chiefs of staff said it had detected “several” cruise missile launches from the North’s northeastern coastal town of Hamhung. It said the missiles flew into the North’s eastern waters and that South Korean and US intelligence authorities were analysing further details.

The launches are the North’s sixth round of missile tests this month and the fourth since the US and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills early last week, which include field exercises and computer simulations. The field training is the largest of its kind since 2018.

A TV screen shows an image of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during a news programme
Analysts think North Korean leader Kim Jong Un intends to enlarge his arsenal to win greater outside concessions (Lee Jin-man/AP)

The joint chiefs of staff said the South Korean military would maintain a firm readiness and successfully complete the rest of the drills with the US.

North Korea keeps a stockpile of ballistic missile systems whose tests are banned by multiple UN Security Council resolutions.

Eleven rounds of UN sanctions imposed on North Korea since 2006 were approved because of North Korea’s previous ballistic missile and nuclear test explosions.

US soldiers prepare for a combined live-fire exercise
The US/South Korean field training is the largest of its kind since 2018 (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

Cruise missile tests by North Korea are not prohibited by the UN council. But experts say they still pose a serious threat to its neighbours because they are designed to fly at a lower altitude to avoid radar detection.

North Korea has called some of its cruise and ballistic missiles “strategic” weapons, a suggestion that it wants to arm them with nuclear warheads. Foreign experts debate whether the North has overcome the remaining technological hurdles to possess functioning nuclear missiles.

After more than 70 missile tests last year — the largest number for a year — North Korea has extended its run in weapons demonstrations in 2023, launching around 20 missiles in 10 separate events.

A South Korean army tank fires during a combined live-fire exercise between South Korea and the US
A South Korean army tank fires during a combined live-fire exercise between South Korea and the US (Ahn Young-joon/AP)

The weapons that were tested included short-range nuclear-capable ballistic missiles capable of striking South Korea and intercontinental ballistic missiles designed to attack the mainland US.

The North’s testing spree indicates Mr Kim is emboldened by his advancing nuclear arsenal. Last year, North Korea passed a law that authorises the pre-emptive use of nuclear weapons.

South Korea and the US have been responding by expanding their joint military exercises.

Seoul’s defence ministry said on Wednesday that South Korea and the US were planning to conduct a live-fire exercise that would be “unprecedented” in scale in June.

