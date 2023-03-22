Matt Fitzpatrick suffers heavy defeat in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play opener

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Matt Fitzpatrick suffers heavy defeat in WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play opener

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 6:21 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 7:45 pm
Matt Fitzpatrick lost 5&3 to JJ Spaun in their group match on day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship (Eric Gay/AP)
Matt Fitzpatrick lost 5&3 to JJ Spaun in their group match on day one of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship (Eric Gay/AP)

US Open champion Matt Fitzpatrick’s poor recent form continued as he suffered a heavy defeat in his opening group match in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship.

Fitzpatrick is the top seed in group 11 at Austin Country Club, but the world number 13 had no answer to a brilliant burst of scoring from opponent JJ Spaun, who cruised to a 5&3 victory.

Spaun’s birdies on the third and fifth, combined with Fitzpatrick’s bogey on the fourth, gave the 61st-ranked American a sizeable early lead, although Fitzpatrick hit back in style with a superb approach to the par-five sixth which led to a conceded eagle.

A par was good enough to win the eighth and reduce the gap further, only for Spaun to then birdie the 11th and 12th before holing out from 107 yards for an eagle on the 13th.

Fitzpatrick, who was 14th in the Arnold Palmer Invitational but has missed the cut in three of his last four starts, needed something special to salvage anything from the contest but could not find any heroics and quickly conceded when his birdie attempt on the 15th slid by the hole.

Spaun, who is making his debut in the event, told reporters: “I think college was the last time I played match play. It was fun though, because every shot is really intense, at least you think, because (if you) hit one bad shot, that kind of gives your competitor an opening.

“It was cool to feel more pressure from the very start of your round than normally in stroke play. I’ve been working hard on some things in my swing and it’s starting to come together. To pull it off against a guy like Matt, it’s huge for me.”

Rory McIlroy
Rory McIlroy (right) was also among the early starters on Wednesday (Eric Gay/AP)

Former champion Rory McIlroy was also among the early starters on Wednesday and led from start to finish to beat American Scott Stallings 3&1.

Two early birdies helped McIlroy move three up after six holes, but the world number three then bogeyed the eighth and lost the ninth to a birdie from his opponent.

Both players did well to save par on the 10th after missing the green with their approaches before McIlroy birdied the par-three 11th to double his lead.

Stallings refused to throw in the towel and birdied the 13th and 16th, only to see McIlroy do likewise and a conceded birdie on the par-three 17th sealed victory for the four-time major winner.

Tyrrell Hatton suffered a 3&1 defeat to Ben Griffin and could be doubtful for the rest of the event after suffering pain in his right hand and arm after hitting a shot on the range during his warm-up.

The other match in group 14 saw Russell Henley threaten to pull off an amazing comeback from five down at the turn before Australia’s Lucas Herbert held on to win on the 18th.

The 64-man field is split into 16 groups of four, with only the group winners advancing to the knockout stages at the weekend.

