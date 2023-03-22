Paltrow’s claim that fellow skier crashed into her not plausible, trial told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Paltrow’s claim that fellow skier crashed into her not plausible, trial told

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 6:28 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 11:03 pm
Actress Gwyneth Paltrow leaves the courthouse (Alex Goodlett/AP)
The injuries sustained by a man who collided with Gwyneth Paltrow on a ski slope could not “plausibly” have been caused by him crashing into her, a US court has heard.

Retired optometrist Terry Sanderson showed “typical hallmarks” of a traumatic brain injury and “deteriorated abruptly” following the 2016 incident at the Deer Valley Resort in Utah.

The Oscar-nominated actress is being sued by Mr Sanderson for allegedly “slamming” into him from behind, leaving him unresponsive and with several broken ribs.

On the second day of the trial, taking place in Park City, Utah, jurors heard testimony from two medical experts, radiologist Dr Wendell Gibby, and neurologist Dr Sam Goldstein.

Dr Gibby told the court that Mr Sanderson would have “protected himself” if he had been colliding with Ms Paltrow head on.

“I think it’s very unlikely that this would have been caused by Terry running into Gwyneth Paltrow,” he said.

“Based on the stated testimony of the defendant, of (witness) Craig Ramon, and the pattern of injuries that are present… what I believe happened was that he was struck from the left side and that forced him into the ground.

“The combined weight of the two individuals slamming into the ground caused the fracture and the head injury.

“I don’t think it would be plausible that if he were running into her he would have broken the ribs on the side of his chest – he likely would have had his arms extended, he would have protected himself.

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
The Oscar-nominated actress is being sued by Mr Sanderson for allegedly ‘slamming’ into him from behind on a ski slope in 2016 (Rick Bowmer/AP)

“Had he been the person running into her, I don’t think he would have sustained these types of injuries.”

Dr Gibby added that prior to the incident, Mr Sanderson had been “a very high-functioning, high-energy person”.

“But after his accident he deteriorated abruptly and many of the activities he was doing he stopped doing,” he told the court.

“His personal interactions with his children and grandchildren suffered and he had trouble multi-tasking… Those are all typical hallmarks of someone who has had a traumatic brain injury.

“I think that the ability to function at a high level was lost for Terry… many of the things that gave him pleasure in life seem to have been abruptly diminished by this injury.”

Mr Goldstein said the incident had caused an “acute rapid downturn” in Mr Sanderson’s behaviour and functioning that had not stemmed from pre-existing medical issues.

“Were it not for that particular accident, the life he was living (prior)… would be the life he would still be living,” Mr Goldstein said.

“These previous vulnerabilities don’t explain the acute change and now the long-term change in his behaviour and functioning – this is an acute and rapid downturn.”

Gwyneth Paltrow Skiing Lawsuit
Dr Wendell Gibby said Mr Sanderson showed ‘typical hallmarks’ of a traumatic brain injury following the 2016 crash (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

He added that Mr Sanderson was not “faking” his problems or “making a mountain out of a molehill”.

Ms Paltrow attended court in person and wore a cream-coloured cardigan.

During the first day of the trial, jurors heard from Mr Ramon, who had been skiing with Mr Sanderson and was present in the aftermath of the collision.

Mr Ramon said he had seen a skier, later identified as Paltrow, “slam” into Mr Sanderson and later “bolt” down the hill without saying a word.

He also said that a Deer Valley employee had arrived on the scene shortly after, who had told him “your buddy just took out Gwyneth Paltrow”.

The defence is seeking damages of up to 3,276,000 dollars (£2,688,000), said Lawrence Buhler, who is representing Paltrow.

Ms Paltrow, who was described by her legal team as a “conservative” skier, is counter-suing Mr Sanderson for one dollar, alleging that he was the one who crashed into her.

The trial continues.

