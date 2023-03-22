It is very emotional – Italy set to play first game since Gianluca Vialli death

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
It is very emotional – Italy set to play first game since Gianluca Vialli death

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 6:46 pm
Italy manager Roberto Mancini (left) and Gianluca Vialli embrace on the pitch following their Euro 2024 win over England. (Christian Charisius/PA Media)
Italy manager Roberto Mancini (left) and Gianluca Vialli embrace on the pitch following their Euro 2024 win over England. (Christian Charisius/PA Media)

Roberto Mancini is preparing to honour the memory of the “immortal” Gianluca Vialli as Italy open their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign with a “clasico” clash against England.

The visit of England will be Italy’s first game since former striker and coach Vialli died in January at the age of 58.

Vialli earned 59 senior caps and worked as an assistant to Mancini as the Azzurri lifted the European Championship trophy with victory over England at Wembley in 2021.

Italy will wear one-off shirts carrying a special message in honour of Vialli and Mancini hailed the former Chelsea forward and manager on the eve of the game in Naples.

Italy celebrate
Italy won Euro 2020 on penalties at Wembley (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It is very emotional obviously,” he said.

“It is the first time we have played a game since Luca’s passing.

“We were very fortunate to have him, me as a team-mate and to work alongside him, you were lucky enough to have him in London and he had almost become an honorary Londoner, so you saw what he was all about.

“It is with a great sadness but people like him will always be close to us, he is immortal and will stay close to us.”

Italy and England have become familiar foes in recent years, having also faced off in the most recent Nations League campaign on the back of Mancini’s side’s penalty shoot-out win in the Euros final.

“It has become a bit of a clasico, Italy v England,” Mancini said.

“It is the fourth time we have played them in two years, England are one of the best sides in the world, have an extraordinary squad available for selection, they have always been very unlucky and I think it will be a very tough match tomorrow night.

“We went from a triumph to a huge disappointment. Winning the Euros then not qualifying for the World Cup. Football can be cruel, I don’t think the team deserved that.

“We qualified for the Nations League finals twice, it’s important. We can’t say we’ve been less good, we were unfortunate.

“Of course we made mistakes and we need to start again with the same targets in mind.”

