Stocks fall and bond yields tumble after Fed’s latest interest rate hike

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business UK and abroad

Stocks fall and bond yields tumble after Fed’s latest interest rate hike

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 6:58 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 9:24 pm
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (AP)
Traders work on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (AP)

Stocks have fallen sharply after the Federal Reserve indicated the end may be near for its economy-crunching hikes to interest rates, but it also does not expect to cut rates anytime soon despite Wall Street’s hopes.

The S&P 500 fell 1.6% for its first drop in three days. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 530 points, or 1.6%, while the Nasdaq composite dropped 1.6%.

Some of the sharpest drops came again from the banking industry, where investors are worried about the possibility of more banks failing if customers pull out their money all at once.

They slid after US treasury secretary Janet Yellen said she is not considering blanket protection for all depositors at all banks, unless they present a risk to the overall system.

A Wall Street sign
Stocks fell sharply (PA)

Stocks had been little changed for much of the day, before the Fed raised its key rate by a quarter of a percentage point in its campaign to drive down inflation.

The move was exactly what Wall Street was expecting.

The bigger question was where the Fed is heading next. There, the Fed gave a hint it may not hike rates much more as it assesses the fallout from the banking industry’s crisis.

Instead of repeating its statement that “ongoing increases will be appropriate”, the Fed said on Wednesday that it now only sees “some additional policy firming may be appropriate”.

Chair Jerome Powell emphasised the shift to “may” from “will”.

The Fed also released the latest set of projections from its policymakers on where rates are heading in upcoming years. The median forecast had the federal funds rate sitting at 5.1% at the end of this year, up only a fraction from where it currently sits, in a range of 4.75% to 5%.

That is also the same level as seen in December, and it is counter to worries in the market that it could rise given how stubborn high inflation has remained.

Federal Reserve Board chair Jerome Powell
Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell (Alex Brandon/AP)

That helped to send yields slumping in the bond market, which has been home to some of the wildest action this month.

The yield on the two-year Treasury, which tends to track expectations for the Fed, tumbled to 3.96% from 4.13% just before the projections were released. It was above 5% earlier this month.

Some of this month’s slide also came from building hopes for rate cuts later this year by the Fed. Such cuts can boost prices for stocks, bonds and other investments while giving the economy more room to breathe. They also, though, can give inflation more fuel.

Mr Powell said the Fed is still focused on getting inflation down to its 2% goal and that it is not envisioning any rate cuts this year.

He also said the Fed could begin raising rates again, even after it takes a pause, if high inflation makes that necessary. That took some momentum out of the market.

Economic “indicators are still pretty resilient”, said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist for Wells Fargo Investment Institute. “For markets to still speculate on rate cuts, it’s probably not going to take place this year if the Fed has its way.

“There were a good dozen or so instances where he kept bringing it back to inflation. For better or worse, he was pretty consistent.”

The Fed was stuck with a difficult decision as it balanced whether to keep hiking rates to drive down inflation or ease off the increases given the pain it has already caused for the banking industry, which could drag down the rest of the economy.

The second and third-largest US bank failures in history have both occurred in the last two weeks.

A worry is that too much pressure on the banking system, particularly among the smaller and mid-sized banks at the centre of investors’ crosshairs, would mean fewer loans made to businesses across the country.

That in turn could mean less hiring and less economic activity, raising the risk of a recession that many economists already see as high.

Mr Powell said such a pullback in lending could act almost like a rate hike on its own. And that was one of the reasons the Fed opted to raise by only 0.25 points on Wednesday instead of 0.50 points. He also said that he sees the banking system overall as strong and sound.

Markets around the world have pinballed sharply this month on worries the banking system may be cracking under the pressure of much higher rates. They found some strength recently after Ms Yellen indicated on Tuesday the government may back depositors at more weakened banks if the system is at risk.

That could mean making sure even customers with more than the 250,000 dollar limit insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp can get all their money.

On Wednesday, though, Ms Yellen said that she was not considering blanket protections for all depositors at all banks, only for those “when it’s deemed to be a systemic risk”.

Stocks of smaller and mid-sized banks fell sharply. First Republic Bank dropped 15.5%, and PacWest Bancorp fell 17.1%.

Some of the biggest excitement was around what are called “meme stocks”.

GameStop shot up 35.2% after it reported a surprise profit for its latest quarter. Analysts were expecting another loss for the struggling video-game retailer.

The stock rocked Wall Street in early 2021 when hordes of smaller-pocketed and novice investors piled into it, sending its price surging and inflicting big losses on hedge funds that had bet on its decline.

All told, the S&P 500 fell 65.90 points to 3,936.97. The Dow dropped 530.49 to 32,030.11, and the Nasdaq fell 190.15 to 11,669.96.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented