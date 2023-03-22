Declan Rice urges England to take next step in bid to end wait for major trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Declan Rice urges England to take next step in bid to end wait for major trophy

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 8:00 pm
Declan Rice has urged England to take the next step (Adam Davy/PA)
Declan Rice has urged England to take the next step (Adam Davy/PA)

Declan Rice has challenged England to go one step further and land a first major trophy since 1966.

Gareth Southgate’s side lost to France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar having previously lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

The Euro 2024 edition sees England and Italy face off again in the opening qualifier in Naples.

England have not won away to Italy since 1961 but will be keen to lay down a marker to prove that they can beat the world’s best to win silverware.

“Without a doubt, yes,” the West Ham captain replied when asked if the loss to France will be used as motivation moving forward.

“I think if we look at ourselves after that France game, we took a lot of positivity from the game, even though we lost.

“As a group of players, there was a real belief in the room that we can compete with the best but it’s down to us now to go that one step ahead and beat a top nation and win a trophy.

“That’s all that is on our minds and starting tomorrow night trying to beat Italy and starting our campaign off well.”

If England are to end their winless streak against Italy, skipper Harry Kane is likely to be called upon to get the goals in Naples.

Kane is just one goal away from becoming England’s all-time leading goalscorer – but has never found the back of the net against the Azzurri.

“I think you can see every time he scores a goal how much it means to him,” Rice said of Kane.

“Every goal, every training session and everything he does is to such a top level. If he breaks the record tomorrow night it will be thoroughly deserved.”

