England boss Gareth Southgate hopes qualifier in Naples passes without incident

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

England boss Gareth Southgate hopes qualifier in Naples passes without incident

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 8:16 pm
Gareth Southgate’s England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Naples (Mike Egerton/PA)
Gareth Southgate’s England begin their Euro 2024 qualifying campaign in Naples (Mike Egerton/PA)

England boss Gareth Southgate is excited to be in Naples and hopes the match against Italy passes without incident given some fan safety concerns.

Around 41,000 are expected at the cavernous Stadio Diego Armando Maradona as European qualification gets under way on Thursday evening.

Supporters of England and Italy had been due to play a friendly ahead of the Group C opener, only for a threatening email purporting to be from Napoli ultras to see it cancelled.

Southgate last week said “it’s for the Italian FA to decide where they play their games”, adding the Football Association would “try to make the travelling experience as smooth as possible for our fans”.

Asked again about the decision to play in Naples in the wake of the fan game being cancelled, Southgate said: “I think everybody is looking forward to the experience of coming to Naples.

“Personally, I am exciting about playing in a city that loves football, with a great history.

“To come here when I can just about remember Maradona when they won the league, and Careca, so I’m excited about that from the football side.

“Always we ask our fans to be good tourists and respect the local culture.

“We hope the game and the next couple of days passes with no problems.”

Pushed on whether he would have preferred the match was held elsewhere, Southgate said: “No, I am excited to be coming here.

“I’ve never been to Naples before and that history of football here is really rich.

“The club team at the moment is absolutely flying. They’re a fantastic team, they’re going to win the league and they have got a really good draw in the Champions League, so I think they are going to be very close to winning that as well.”

Liverpool told fans heading to their Champions League opener at Napoli in September to stay in their hotels and away from the city centre as they could be targeted for “theft, robbery, or assault”.

Riot police clashes with Eintracht Frankfurt supporters on the street, ahead of the Champions League match at Napoli
Riot police clashed with Eintracht Frankfurt supporters ahead of the recent Champions League match at Napoli (Stefano Gattordo/AP)

Last week there were clashes between Napoli and Frankfurt fans before and after their Champions League tie in the city.

Italy boss Roberto Mancini said: “I don’t work for the police force if I’m quite honest.

“But it’s always been actually the away fans that have come here and have caused problems typically and we saw that in the Champions League.

“So, I think if people come here and behave correctly, I don’t think there should be too many issues on that score.

“But we need to think of footballing matters, what happens on the pitch.

“We hope that nothing comes to pass because football should be a celebration for everyone.”

Swarms of police waited to speak to England fans upon arrival at the airport in Naples, where the standard ticket collection point was scrapped in favour of e-tickets.

The FA has confirmed there would be 23 coaches ferrying England supporters from Stazione Marittima Napoli to within 100 yards of the ground on Thursday, where they will be dropped off after the match.

The governing body told fans: “To assist with the safety and security of all England travelling supporters, the Italian Police have requested and are strongly advising that England supporters use locally-organised coach transport to travel to the stadium.”

Gaetano Manfredi, mayor of Naples, extended a hand of friendship to English visitors on the eve of the game.

“Welcome all of our friends who have come from England,” he said. “We have historic ties between Naples and England, ties of friendship, which has gone on for several centuries.

“We are very happy that this return of Italy to Naples has coincided with the game against England.

“We think it will be a wonderful occasion for sport, we think it will be a wonderful evening’s entertainment.

“But we also think it’s an opportunity for a friendship for these two countries that are very close to one another in an international city such as Naples.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented