Souness doesn’t watch West Ham every week – Declan Rice responds to criticism

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Souness doesn’t watch West Ham every week – Declan Rice responds to criticism

By Press Association
March 22, 2023, 10:48 pm Updated: March 22, 2023, 11:13 pm
Declan Rice and Graeme Souness (PA)
Declan Rice and Graeme Souness (PA)

West Ham captain Declan Rice has hit back at criticism of his game and said he takes “harsh” comments made by pundits such as Graeme Souness with a pinch of salt.

The 24-year-old has come under the spotlight in recent months as the Hammers battle to stay in the Premier League while his future continues to be speculated on.

Leaders Arsenal have been heavily linked with the England midfielder, who is in line to collect his 40th cap in the Euro 2024 qualifier against Italy on Thursday night.

He has been largely praised for his performances in Gareth Southgate’s side but was recently the target of criticism from Souness.

Declan Rice
Declan Rice, left, is trying to keep West Ham in the Premier League (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“This midfield role is a vital part of any team because in an ideal world, it’s multi-dimensional – you are creative, you chip in with goals and you’ve got a defensive head at all times,” Souness wrote in the Daily Mail last month.

“If you’ve got all three of those attributes, you’re worth your weight in gold. For me, Rice has just one of them.”

Rice, though, claimed Souness does not watch West Ham enough to have formed a worthy opinion on his apparent shortcomings.

“It’s harsh, I think it’s harsh because Souness doesn’t watch West Ham every week,” he said.

“There’s loads of West Ham fans, 60,000 go every week, and see what I do. So I think to say I’m only good at one of three things is harsh.

“Souness was a top midfielder, a top player and when someone like him speaks you have to sometimes listen and take on board where you can improve if that’s true.

“Of course, you have to take on board what people say otherwise you’re never going to improve. I try not to read too much.

“There has always been loads of talk around my name. But for me, now I’m here, it’s about these two fixtures for England and of course when I get back to West Ham it’s about playing the best I can for that club to get us out the relegation battle and win the Conference League.”

Roy Keane, another former league-winning midfielder, said ahead of West Ham’s FA Cup defeat at Manchester United that Rice “hasn’t kicked on” and that he thinks he “needs to do a lot more” calling on the player to add more goals and assists to his game.

Roy Keane
Roy Keane, pictured, has also criticised Declan Rice (Mike Egerton/PA)

“He’s said some glowing things about me in the past and sometimes some things I can improve as well,” Rice said of Keane.

“It’s one of those where you take it with a pinch of salt and try not to let it affect you that much. I can take criticism on the chin quite well. If it is that way I can see where I can improve.”

Rice has also challenged England to go one step further and land a first major trophy since 1966.

Southgate’s team tasted defeat to France in the World Cup quarter-final in Qatar having previously lost the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy.

A quirk of the draw for the Euro 2024 edition sees England and Italy face off again in the opening qualifier in Naples.

England have not won away to Italy since 1961 but will be keen to lay down a marker that they can beat the world’s best to win silverware.

“Without a doubt, yes,” Rice replied when asked if the loss to France will be used as motivation moving forward.

“I think if we look at ourselves after that France game, we took a lot of positivity from the game, even though we lost.

“As a group of players, there was a real belief in the room that we can compete with the best but it’s down to us now to go that one step ahead and beat a top nation and win a trophy.

“That’s all that is on our minds and starting tomorrow night trying to beat Italy and starting our campaign off well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
2
Fraserburgh coastguard
Search launched off Fraserburgh coast following reports of man in water
3
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
4
This five-bedroom family home in Cults has its very own gym and stylish garden room. Photos supplied by Mackinnons.
Work up a sweat in this stunning Cults property complete with home gym and…
5
Fears about scary Stonehaven lobsters scuppered businesswoman Maria Lewis's plans
Seafood Bothy owner returns £20,000 grant for hut revamp after council refuse plans due…
2
6
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
7
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
8
Gladys and Mac Caseby are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson
‘Happiest girl in the world’: Aberdeen couple remember wedding day 65 years on
9
Robert Thorpe-Apps has hit out at the wait two of his neighbours faced for an ambulance yesterday - with one facing a 12-hour delay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson.
Bleeding Aberdeen pensioner forced to wait 12 hours for ambulance at caravan park less…
10
An NHS Grampian area medical practice failed to diagnose the condition. Image: Shutterstock.
Complaint upheld after GP surgery mistakes serious bacterial pneumonia for Covid

More from Press and Journal

Lisa William hopes to defend her title as World Porridge Champion when the contest returns in October. Image: James Ross.
Entries open for 30th World Porridge Making Championships
Ferries fiasco inquiry blames Nicola Sturgeon and transport chiefs
Kate Forbes vows to scrap SNP government's proposals for fishing bans
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o' Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
Roddy MacGregor. Image: SNS
Caley Thistle coach Barry Wilson provides update on Roddy MacGregor injury setback
Strathspey Thistle Robert MacCormack. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Strathspey Thistle claim second win of the season; Turriff United prove too strong for…
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Formartine United beat Banks o' Dee 2-0 - with Dee skipper Kane Winton ruled…
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Brechin City close the gap on Highland League leaders Buckie Thistle with 3-0 win…
Scotland Under-20 players after their 40-17 defeat to Italy at Scotstoun on Sunday.
THE BREAKDOWN, STEVE SCOTT: Scotland's domestic development programme is in serious crisis, and it…
Police have closed Ness Bridge in Inverness. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson.
Inverness bridge closed following concern for a person

Editor's Picks

Most Commented