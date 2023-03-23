House Republicans demand info from former prosecutors in Trump case

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

House Republicans demand info from former prosecutors in Trump case

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 5:56 am
Former President Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP, File)
Former President Donald Trump (Alex Brandon/AP, File)

House Republicans have demanded testimony and documents from two former Manhattan prosecutors who had been leading a criminal investigation into Donald Trump before quitting last year in a clash over the direction of the probe.

Jim Jordan, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, sent letters to Mark Pomerantz and Carey Dunne as the party rallies around the former president.

They request transcribed interviews and a series of communications by March 27. A grand jury in New York is weighing whether or not to bring an indictment against Mr Trump.

The letters, obtained by The Associated Press, are part of a larger Republican-led congressional investigation into Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg as he is wrapping up a probe into whether Mr Trump engaged in an illegal hush money scheme involving a porn actor.

Election 2024 CPAC
House Judiciary Committee chair Jim Jordan (Jose Luis Magana/AP)

Mr Jordan and other senior Republicans have called Mr Bragg’s investigation a “political persecution”, and one that is without merit.

Writing in a letter to Mr Pomerantz, Mr Jordan said: “Last year, you resigned from the office over Bragg’s initial reluctance to move forward with charges, shaming Bragg in your resignation letter — which was subsequently leaked — into bringing charges.

“It now appears that your efforts to shame Bragg have worked as he is reportedly resurrecting a so-called ‘zombie’ case against President Trump using a tenuous and untested legal theory.”

Requests for comment from Mr Pomerantz and Mr Dunne were not immediately returned on Wednesday night.

The outreach to Mr Pomerantz and Mr Dunne comes days after Mr Jordan and two other Republican chairmen sent a letter to Mr Bragg, a Democrat, seeking information about his actions in Mr Trump’s case, which they characterised as an “unprecedented abuse of prosecutorial authority”.

They requested testimony as well as documents and copies of any communications with the Justice Department.

“No authorities wanted to take the case but then what changed? President Trump announces he’s running for president and shazam,” Mr Jordan told reporters on Monday.

By effectively demanding transparency in the middle of a criminal investigation, House Republicans are using the power of their new majority to defend Mr Trump — who is still seen as the leader of the party — as he mounts a second run for president.

The Manhattan grand jury appears close to finishing its work, after hearing last week from Mr Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, but the timing of a possible decision on whether to charge the ex-president remains uncertain.

Prosecutors cancelled a scheduled grand jury session on Wednesday and it was not clear if the panel would meet on Thursday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
CR0041698 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. For food and drink story on the opening of Juiced Peterhead, a new juice and smoothie bar in Peterhead. Please photograph: - Owner Leanne Dalgarno in and outside the venue, and making a smoothie or a smoothie bowl - The interior and exterior of the space (including the graffiti wall) - A smoothie bowl and a smoothie Pictured is Leanne Dalgarno in her shop 20th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen Picture shows; Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Pagoda PR Date; 05/02/2023
Fresh new look for Piper Sandler's Aberdeen office
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented