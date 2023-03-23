Survivor, 85, tells horrors of holocaust to millions as she becomes TikTok star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News World

Survivor, 85, tells horrors of holocaust to millions as she becomes TikTok star

By Press Association
March 23, 2023, 8:14 am
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey (Ted Shaffrey/AP)
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, prepares to record a TikTok video with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman, in Morristown, New Jersey (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

A Holocaust survivor has become a TikTok star at the age of 85 thanks to her teenage grandson.

From the family living room in Morristown, New Jersey, Aron Goodman, 17, records short videos of Tova Friedman reminiscing about life in 1944 and 1945 – when she was a six-year-old at the Auschwitz Nazi death camp.

She also discusses her experiences before and after the camp.

The pair say videos on her account have garnered 75 million views since they started posting in September 2021.

Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman
Holocaust survivor Tova Friedman, 85, with her grandson, 17-year-old Aron Goodman (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

“It really snowballed,” said Ms Friedman.

“And then we realised it was a fabulous medium for the Holocaust, for young people who don’t want to read the books, who don’t like the classes in school, who don’t like the way the teachers teach or whatever, who are bored with it or some who never heard of it.

“Here they are, listening.”

Aron said the duo’s most-viewed videos are “ones that show her number” — the identification tattooed on prisoners’ arms at Auschwitz.

“People around the world can’t really get the chance to see a survivor, to see the history on their arm,” he said.

“So social media and TikTok is the way we kind of impart our message and show the evidence of the Holocaust that people unrightfully deny.”

Aron records TikTok videos of his grandmother describing her experiences as a six-year-old at Auschwitz
Aron records TikTok videos of his grandmother describing her experiences as a six-year-old at Auschwitz (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Commenters on the videos thank Ms Friedman for posting her memories, with many saying they had not learned much — or anything — about the Holocaust in school.

Aron said he makes the videos to counter antisemitic speech online and educate the TikTok generation about the horrors of the Holocaust.

“We need to focus on the history and warn people where hate can lead if it’s unchecked, if no one does anything about it,” the teenager said.

Another TikTok features black-and-white footage of Ms Friedman with other Jewish children in early 1945, as she pushes up her sleeve to show the tattooed number on her arm.

The film was shot by the Soviet military a week after they liberated the camp.

When Ms Friedman looks at the film, she remembers her mother, out of frame but nearby, who taught her how to survive in the camp by not making eye contact with the guards and hiding amid dead bodies.

Ms Friedman holds out her left arm to show the number the Nazis tattooed while holding a photo of her as a six-year-old, on the left in the picture, holding out the same arm to show the tattoo to the camera in 1945 after the Soviet military liberated Auschwitz concentration camp
Ms Friedman holding a photograph of her as a six-year-old, on the left in the picture, holding out the same arm to show the tattoo to the camera in 1945 after the Soviet military liberated Auschwitz concentration camp (Ted Shaffrey/AP)

Her mother fell into despair after the war and died in her mid-40s.

Ms Friedman said people often ask how she could ever trust or love people after what she witnessed.

She said she saw many other Holocaust survivors who lost their families in the camps go on to remarry and have more children, which they called “replacement children” in those days.

“Life is resilient and you can live again,” said Ms Friedman, who works as a therapist and social worker and wrote a book about her experiences called The Daughter Of Auschwitz.

“This is what I’d like to let people know. It’s the hope that humanity can rebuild itself.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Brian McConnachie, left, and Liam McConnachie appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DC Thomson/ Facebook Date; Unknown
Men rounded on relative’s attacker with baseball bat after ‘rage took over’
2
Dee's Kane Winton. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
Banks o’ Dee co-boss Josh Winton says ruling Kane Winton aimed bite at Formartine…
3
The Valaris 121 arriving at Dundee Harbour. Image: Alan Richardson
Safety watchdog finds hole in deck of North Sea missing worker rig
4
Signs in place at Schoolhill. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen police patrols for city centre after drivers ignore traffic signs
5
Union Square has been the repeated scene of antisocial behaviour over the past few months. Image: Cameron Roy/ DC Thomson.
Shoppers claim antisocial behaviour from youths ‘getting worse’ in Union Square
4
6
Orkney carers
Aberdeen support worker struck off for accepting £7,000 from ‘vulnerable’ man who thought she…
7
A meeting will take place on plans for a new Banchory retail park
Lidl, M&S Food and Starbucks drive-thru at Banchory could be open by next summer…
8
Allan Gillies was jailed for causing 'extreme fear, pain and mental suffering' to his dogs. Image: Facebook/DC Thomson.
Dog owner jailed after ‘wanton cruelty’ of bulldog and Staffordshire bull terrier
9
James Paterson was sentenced to 14 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow. Image: Shutterstock/Police Scotland.
Drugs kingpin whose operation spanned from Aberdeen to North Lanarkshire jailed
10
CR0041698 Reporter, Karla Sinclair. Peterhead, Aberdeenshire. For food and drink story on the opening of Juiced Peterhead, a new juice and smoothie bar in Peterhead. Please photograph: - Owner Leanne Dalgarno in and outside the venue, and making a smoothie or a smoothie bowl - The interior and exterior of the space (including the graffiti wall) - A smoothie bowl and a smoothie Pictured is Leanne Dalgarno in her shop 20th March 2023 Image: Wullie Marr / DC Thomson
Peterhead mum-of-five opens new smoothie and juice bar Juiced in town centre

More from Press and Journal

Meraki bar and restaurant will take up residence at the Mains of Scotstown in Bridge of Don. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown to become cocktail bar and restaurant
A90 Toll of Birness
A90 at Toll of Birness restricted in both ways due to crash
The six Aberdeen libraries due to close by the end of March. Image: Roddie Reid/DC Thomson
Family-friendly demonstrations to protest Aberdeen library closures to be held on Saturday
Aberdeen's Sports Awards 2023 takes place on Thursday at P&J Live.
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023 - who will win the prizes at tonight's P&J Live…
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Hardies offsets carbon generation with tree planting initiative Picture shows; Planting trees in Madagascar under the More Trees project. Madagascar. Supplied by Liquorice Media Date; Unknown
Property firm Hardies marks record year with global tree planting mission
Without offices, impromptu coffee breaks with colleagues have become a thing of the past (Image: kirill_makarov/Shutterstock)
Angus Peter Campbell: Remote working removes haphazard human interactions we love, loathe and need
Peterhead FC chairman Rodger Morrison. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Peterhead chairman Rodger Morrison keen to appoint caretaker boss
Liam Kerr MSP and Ken McLeod of Aberdeen City Council at the bus stop for the Hazlehead to Mannofield bus
Pressure piling on council to restore 'essential' school bus service
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen Picture shows; Space Solutions delivered a new look for Piper Sandler in Aberdeen. Aberdeen. Supplied by Pagoda PR Date; 05/02/2023
Fresh new look for Piper Sandler's Aberdeen office
Aberdeen Women midfielder Eva Thomson. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen Women: Eva Thomson opens up on 'frustrating' spell after lengthy concussion lay-off

Editor's Picks

Most Commented