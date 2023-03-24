Wayne Rooney expects Harry Kane to set England goal record ‘well into the 70s’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wayne Rooney expects Harry Kane to set England goal record ‘well into the 70s’

By Press Association
Harry Kane is now England’s record goalscorer (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Kane is now England’s record goalscorer (Adam Davy/PA)

Wayne Rooney has backed Harry Kane to establish an England goalscoring record that could stand for many years to come.

Kane surpassed Rooney as England’s most prolific marksman when he netted for his country for the 54th time in Thursday’s 2-1 win over Italy in a Euro 2024 qualifier in Naples – his 81st international appearance.

Rooney, who had held the record since 2015, now expects 29-year-old Kane to raise the bar significantly.

Wayne Rooney
Rooney passed previous record-holder Sir Bobby Charlton’s tally of 49 goals in 2015 (Mike Egerton/PA)

The former Manchester United striker wrote in The Times: “Knowing Harry, it’s not something that will go to his head. He will kick on and, in fact, I believe that when he stops playing he will leave the England record in a place where it will be very difficult for someone else to break it.

“He wants to be like Poland’s Robert Lewandowski, a goal machine who is still at the very top in his mid-30s, and he has it in him to make that happen.

“I think Harry will finish with an England goals total well into the 70s.”

Rooney, who retired from international football in 2017, played alongside Kane in the early years of the Tottenham striker’s career and anticipated big things from a player he likens to Cristiano Ronaldo.

Harry Kane and Wayne Rooney
Rooney (right) is proud to hand the record over to Kane (left) (Nick Potts/PA)

He said: “You could see it was natural to him. He didn’t have to look where the goal was — he already knew — and he would get his shot away at any opportunity.

“He was shooting from anywhere, all these mad angles, and that turned out to be a feature of his game.

“The only other person I’ve seen like that is Cristiano Ronaldo and both he and Harry have what you would call a good kind of selfishness, an obsession with goals that is in-built. It is important to their success.”

Rooney, 37, who is the manager of Major League Soccer club DC United, feels no bitterness about losing the record.

He said: “Records are great when you have them but are always there to be broken. It was a huge honour to be England’s top scorer, but there’s an evolution in football, isn’t there?”

