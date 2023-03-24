Protests continue in France as King Charles’s visit is postponed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Protests continue in France as King Charles’s visit is postponed

By Press Association
Firefighters controlling the remains of a rubbish fire from Thursday night’s protests in Paris against the retirement Bill (Thomas Padilla/AP)
Firefighters controlling the remains of a rubbish fire from Thursday night’s protests in Paris against the retirement Bill (Thomas Padilla/AP)

Protesters angry at French President Emmanuel Macron’s pension reforms have continued with scattered actions.

It comes as the unrest across the country led officials to postpone a planned state visit by Britain’s King Charles III.

Although no major protests were planned on Friday, train traffic was slowed, rows of trucks blocked access to Marseille’s commercial port and debris still littered the Paris streets following the previous day’s mass demonstrations.

More than 450 protesters were arrested in Paris and beyond on Thursday as some 300 demonstrations drew more than a million people nationwide to protest against unpopular pension reforms.

Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during a rally in Nantes
Protesters shield with umbrellas as they scuffle with riot police during a rally in Nantes (Jeremias Gonzalez/AP)

Interior minister Gerald Darmanin said on Friday some 441 police and gendarmes were hurt as violence marred some marches.

He said 1,000 rubbish bins were set on fire in the French capital during the previous day’s action.

Amid a weeks-long refuse collectors strike, bins have become a symbol of the protest.

Mr Macron’s office said a state visit by the British King has been postponed.

He was scheduled to arrive in France on Sunday on his first state visit as monarch before heading to Germany on Wednesday.

The German part of the trip is still going ahead.

The then-prince of Wales welcomes French president Emmanuel Macron, left, to Clarence House in London in June 2020
The then-prince of Wales welcomes French president Emmanuel Macron, left, to Clarence House in London in June 2020 (Jonathan Brady/AP)

Polls say most French oppose Mr Macron’s Bill to increase the retirement age from 62 to 64, which he says is necessary to keep the system afloat.

The supply of fuel to Paris by the large Gonfreville-L’Orcher refinery in Normandy resumed on Friday after police intervened, according to energy transition minister Agnes Pannier-Runacher.

At the Fos-sur-mer oil terminal near Marseille, however, protesters were meeting to plan future oil refinery blockades.

Fearing disruptions in the coming days as actions continue, France’s Civil Aviation Authority has asked for a third of flights to be cancelled on Sunday at Paris’s second airport, Orly, with 20% to be cancelled on Monday.

Unions have called for new protests and strikes on Tuesday, the day Charles was scheduled to visit Bordeaux.

The heavy wooden door of the elegant Bordeaux City Hall was destroyed by fire on Thursday night by people taking part in an unauthorised demonstration.

Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris
Protesters scuffle at the end of a rally in Paris (Christophe Ena/AP)

The mayor of Bordeaux, Pierre Hurmic, said on Friday he has “difficulty understanding the interest of such acts of vandalism”.

The protests have drawn support from beyond France’s borders.

In Greece, hundreds of protesters gathered outside the French Embassy in Athens on Thursday to show solidarity.

Protesters chanted slogans and held placards that read “Macron, your democracy hangs on nine votes” and “From Greece: victory for the workers of France”.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 18-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
The services will be cut from June this year. Image: Aberdeenshire Council.
Nearly 20 services affected as Aberdeenshire Council announces cuts to bus routes
5
CR0041820 Kathryn Wylie. Pig killer Janusz Wadzinski is pictured leaving Elgin Sheriff Court today. March 23rd 2023 Images by DC Thomson
Animal ban for farm worker who repeatedly ran over pig with quad bike
6
Businesses around Chapel Street have seen a boost from the new Shell office, including Michael Wood's West End Chocolates sandwich shop. Image: Andy Morton/DC Thomson
‘I’m very happy they are here’: New Aberdeen Shell office turns Chapel Street into…
7
The Highland bin collection service is being extended. Image: Supplied
Get ready for even more bins! Highland Council secures £6.5 million to roll out…
8
A number of the assault accusations are alleged to have taken place on Bedford Avenue, Aberdeen. Image: Google.
Pair accused of cruelty after children allegedly deprived of food and made to sleep…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street
10
The 2023 Aberdeen's Sports Awards winners. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Aberdeen’s Sports Awards 2023: Pictures and reaction from all of this year’s winners

More from Press and Journal

Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant
The Aurora apartments is getting its cladding replaced as part of a Scottish Government trial scheme. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen block of flats among first to get Grenfell-style cladding replaced
Former prime minister Boris Johnson gave evidence to the Privileges Committee at the House of Commons earlier this week (Image: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA)
The Flying Pigs: Boris Johnson's daytime TV audition seemed to go well
Charlie Phillips works with Whale and Dolphin Conservation. Pic: WDC/Charlie Phillips.
Profile: Charlie Phillips has relished photographing the dolphin 'Bad Boys Club' in the Highlands
Cove Rangers manager Paul Hartley. Image: SNS
Paul Hartley accepts Cove Rangers are in a Championship 'dogfight' after 3-0 loss to…
YL 2503 11 Pet pics From: Alan Spence I thought you might like to consider this photo of Lewis, my Australian Labradoodle, for inclusion in Pet Portraits. Hes a big softie who likes nothing better than to go for long walks in the forests and along the shores of the Black Isle. This photo was taken recently at Blackfold near Inverness. Alan Spence Balblair Dingwall
Pet Portraits: Windswept Lewis crowned this week's cutest companion
Yvie pays a visit to her favourite second-hand shop in Brighton.
Yvie Burnett: Why we hate hospitals but love the staff
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
Basking sharks are one of the animals heading back to our shores this spring. Photo by Shane Wasik, Basking Shark Scotland.
Birds, bees and sharks: Spring marks the return of wildlife across the north and…
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after 'shocking' dangerous driving episode

Editor's Picks

Most Commented