Mississippi tornadoes kill 25 and injure dozens overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Mississippi tornadoes kill 25 and injure dozens overnight

By Press Association
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Rogelio Solis/AP)
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Rogelio Solis/AP)

Powerful tornadoes that ripped through Mississippi killed at least 25 people and obliterated dozens of buildings, leaving an especially devastating mark in a rural US town whose mayor declared, “My city is gone”.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said in a Twitter post that search and rescue teams from local and state agencies were deployed to help victims impacted by the tornadoes.

The agency later confirmed the death toll had risen to 25 from 23. Four missing people have been found but dozens have been hurt.

The National Weather Service confirmed a tornado caused damage about 60 miles north-east of Jackson, Mississippi.

The rural towns of Silver City and Rolling Fork reported destruction as the tornado swept northeast at 70 mph without weakening, racing towards Alabama through towns including Winona and Amory into the night.

Rolling Fork Mayor Eldridge Walker told CNN that his town was essentially wiped out. Video shot as daylight broke showed houses reduced to piles of rubble, cars flipped on their sides and trees stripped of their branches. Occasionally, in the midst of the wreckage, a home would be spared, seemingly undamaged.

“My city is gone. But we are resilient and we are going to come back strong,” he said.

The National Weather Service issued an alert as the storm was hitting that did not mince words: “To protect your life, TAKE COVER NOW!”

“You are in a life-threatening situation,” it warned. “Flying debris may be deadly to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be destroyed. Considerable damage to homes, businesses, and vehicles is likely and complete destruction is possible.”

Severe Storms Mississippi
A sheriff’s deputy climbs on to a pile of wind-tossed vehicles in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

Cornel Knight told The Associated Press that he, his wife and their three-year-old daughter were at a relative’s home in Rolling Fork when the tornado struck. He said the sky was dark but “you could see the direction from every transformer that blew”.

He said it was “eerily quiet” as that happened. Mr Knight said he watched from a doorway until the tornado was, he estimated, less than a mile away. Then he told everyone in the house to take cover in a hallway.

He said the tornado struck another relative’s home across a wide corn field from where he was. A wall in that home collapsed and trapped several people inside.

As Mr Knight spoke to AP by phone, he said he could see lights from emergency vehicles at the partially collapsed home.

Severe Storms Mississippi
Emergency rescuers and first responders in Rolling Fork, Mississippi (Rogelio V Solis/AP)

The damage in Rolling Fork was so widespread that several storm chasers — who follow severe weather and often put up livestreams showing dramatic funnel clouds — pleaded for search and rescue help. Others abandoned the chase to drive injured people to the hospitals themselves.

The Sharkey-Issaquena Community Hospital on the west side of Rolling Fork was damaged, WAPT reported.

The Sharkey County Sheriff’s Office in Rolling Fork reported gas leaks and people trapped in piles of rubble, according to the Vicksburg News. Some law enforcement units were unaccounted for in Sharkey, according to the newspaper.

According to poweroutage.us, 40,000 customers were without power in Tennessee; 15,000 customers were left without power in Mississippi; and 20,000 were without power in Alabama.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said in a Twitter post on Friday night that search and rescue teams were active and that officials were sending in more ambulances and emergency assets.

“Many in the MS Delta need your prayer and God’s protection tonight,” the post said. “Watch weather reports and stay cautious through the night, Mississippi!”

Earlier on Friday, torrential rainfall in Missouri caused flooding that was blamed for the deaths of two people who were in a car that was swept away by high water. Another person was missing in another Missouri county hit by flash floods.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
More than 100 people gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen with homemade signs protesting the library closures. Image: DC Thomson.
'Libraries are about people': Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save…
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented