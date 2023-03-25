Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can continue momentum with big week on horizon

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal can continue momentum with big week on horizon

By Press Association
Jonas Eidevall, right, watched Arsenal earn an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham (John Walton/PA)
Jonas Eidevall, right, watched Arsenal earn an emphatic 5-1 win over Tottenham (John Walton/PA)

Jonas Eidevall hopes Arsenal take great confidence from their 5-1 thrashing of Tottenham ahead of a season-defining week for the Women’s Super League title contenders.

The Gunners bounced back from defeat at Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals on Tuesday with a five-star showing at Brisbane Road.

Caitlin Foord hit a brace with Stina Blackstenius, Kim Little and Frida Maanum also on target for the visitors to ensure Bethany England’s first-half penalty for Spurs was merely a consolation.

It was the perfect preparation ahead of Wednesday’s last-eight second leg with Bayern Munich at the Emirates before a home clash with fellow title rivals Manchester City next weekend.

“Hopefully we go into the game on Wednesday with a good bit of self confidence and I think we should have that from our performances,” Eidevall insisted.

“Our performance against Chelsea in the Conti Cup (final) was very strong. Then both Liverpool and Reading was good in the league. Our second-half performance against Bayern was a very good performance and now here today was also a strong performance.

“It is not a team who have one or two strong performances. We have built good momentum coming into these two games against Bayern Munich and City. Now it is up to us to execute it.”

Given this fixture was sandwiched between two crucial Champions League ties, Arsenal could have taken their eye off the ball but they put sorry Spurs to the sword to stay in contention for the treble.

Blackstenius’ explosive fifth-minute opener set the visitors on their way in front of a large away following before Foord curled home from range.

Arsenal celebrate
Arsenal secured local bragging rights (John Walton/PA)

England reduced the deficit for Tottenham with a penalty before half-time but Little’s 65th-minute spot-kick made the points safe.

Conti Cup winners Arsenal showed no signs of letting up though and Foord grabbed her second from close range while Maanum’s deflected lob was the icing on the cake.

Eidevall added: “You can’t prioritise one or the other because we’re at the stage with this league where it is so competitive.

“You need to try to do your very, very best to win these games. An away game here is always going to be a challenge so you need to be on top of your game.

“But Bayern is in the same situation. They are playing now against Wolfsburg and that is not a game they can take easy either.

“It is two teams with tough games and we will be ready to go on a little bit better grass pitch on Wednesday.”

Spurs interim boss Vicky Jepson was left frustrated with their second-half showing after they had pushed Arsenal close during the opening 45 minutes.

“When they go 3-1 up, it was probably the nail in the coffin,“ Jepson admitted.

“Then they built momentum and we had to ride the storm. We didn’t ride the storm as well as we would like to and we find ourselves 5-1 down.

“It is just one of those things. The first half we showed character, we showed grit and we created opportunities to get us back in the game, but second half as a collective we are all disappointed.

“We feel sorry for the fans because the final whistle goes in a north London derby and it should never be that scoreline.”

Later, Lucia Garcia scored twice as Manchester United moved to the top of the table with an emphatic 4-0 win over West Ham at Old Trafford.

United were frustrated during the first period and it took Katie Zelem’s penalty seven minutes into the second half for Marc Skinner’s side to make their breakthrough.

Garcia doubled United’s lead shortly after the hour mark and a late surge ensured a one-sided scoreline, with Hayley Ladd adding a third before Garcia grabbed her second in stoppage time.

The win was enough for United to move a point clear of Chelsea, albeit having played two games more, with Emma Hayes’ side set to travel to Manchester City on Sunday.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
2
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
3
To go with story by Stuart Findlay. Missing Highland survivalist Finn Creaney became a father for the second time two months after his disappearance, his heartbroken wife has revealed. Picture shows; Lucy, Luna and Finn Creaney. Highlands. Supplied by Creaney family Date; Unknown
Wife of Finn Creaney reveals the missing Highland survivalist became a father for the…
4
Gothenburg Great John McMaster has revealed the tragedy which led to him growing up without his dad.
Big Interview: John McMaster survived early tragedy to become one of the Gothenburg greats
5
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
6
One of the cars involved in the collision is on its side after crashing through a garden wall. Image: Derek Ironside/Newsline.
A92 crash: Four people taken to hospital following 17-vehicle crash near Newtonhill
7
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
8
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
9
The Pig's Wings has some delicious new items on the menu. Picture by Wullie Marr / DC Thomson.
Talk of the Town: Ultra-modern Aberdeenshire farm shop, Westhill Thai bistro night and burgers…
10
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. court story Picture shows; Jordi Simpson appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.. Aberdeen. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Brazen drug dealer caught dishing out heroin in broad daylight on Union Street

More from Press and Journal

It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, arrested following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
More than 100 people gathered outside Marischal College in Aberdeen with homemade signs protesting the library closures. Image: DC Thomson.
'Libraries are about people': Protest held outside council headquarters in final push to save…
The line of cairns of Caisteal Dubh.
WALK THIS WAY: Perthshire's mysterious Black Castle
Brechin City striker Grady McGrath was in lethal form against Wick Academy. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson
Highland League: Five-star Grady McGrath helps Brechin City thrash Wick Academy 10-0
John Deere's German workforce gather to celebrate.
John Deere celebrates milestone with two millionth tractor
Hughie Mackenzie manages the Badanloch flock and is a familiar face at Lairg sales.
Decades of Cheviot breeding for Sutherland shepherd
Finlay Hunter stood overall champion with the best overwintered animal in the competition. Image: Melissa Irvine
Proud day for the next generation of young farmers
Tilly Munro pictured with her supreme champion tapped out by judge, Ian Grant. Image: Anne MacPherson
Ardgay young farmer dominates Dingwall overwintering
The clocks go forward tomorrow, spring is on its way, it's time for spring cleaning.
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: It's spring, and I have sprung
Nature Watch: In search of the vampire plant

Editor's Picks

Most Commented