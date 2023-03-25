Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Putin says Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus

By Press Association
Russian President Vladimir Putin (Gavriil Grigorov/Sputnik/Kremlin Pool Photo/AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced plans to station tactical nuclear weapons in neighbouring Belarus.

It marks a warning to the West as it steps up military support for Ukraine.

Mr Putin said he is responding to Britain’s decision this week to give Ukraine armour-piercing rounds containing depleted uranium.

Russia falsely claimed the rounds have nuclear components.

Mr Putin subsequently toned down his language but insisted in a state television interview broadcast on Saturday night that the ammunition poses an additional danger to troops and civilians in Ukraine.

Tactical nuclear weapons are intended for use on the battlefield, unlike more powerful, longer-range strategic nuclear weapons.

Russia plans to maintain control over the ones it gives to Belarus, and construction of storage facilities for them will be completed by July 1, Mr Putin said.

Mr Putin did not say how many nuclear weapons Russia will keep in Belarus.

The US government believes Russia has about 2,000 tactical nuclear weapons, which include bombs that can be carried by tactical aircraft, warheads for short-range missiles and artillery rounds.

In his interview, Mr Putin said by deploying its tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, Russia is following the lead of the United States, noting the US has nuclear weapons based in Belgium, Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands and Turkey.

“We are doing what they have been doing for decades, stationing them in certain allied countries, preparing the launch platforms and training their crews,” Mr Putin said.

“We are going to do the same thing.”

Russia has stored its tactical nuclear weapons at dedicated depots on its territory, and moving part of the arsenal to a storage facility in Belarus will up the ante in the Ukrainian conflict by placing them closer to Russian aircraft and missiles already stationed there.

Mr Putin said Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has long asked for the nuclear weapons as a counter to Nato.

Belarus shares borders with three Nato members — Latvia, Lithuania and Poland — and Russia used its territory as a staging ground to send troops into Ukraine on February 24 2022.

Mr Putin noted that Russia helped modernise Belarusian military aircraft last year to make them capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

He said 10 such planes are ready to go.

He said nuclear weapons could also be launched by the Iskander short-range missiles that Russia provided to Belarus last year.

Belarusian opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, who is living in exile, said the agreement to transfer the tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus “underlines the threat to regional security” from Mr Lukashenko’s regime.

“Europe won’t be safe until Belarus dictator is removed & brought before tribunal to face justice for crimes against our country & Ukraine,” Mr Tsikhanouskaya wrote in English on Twitter.

While discussing in his state TV interview the depleted uranium rounds that Britain has promised to ship to Ukraine, Mr Putin alleged the ammunition would leave a radioactive trace and contaminate agricultural land.

“Those weapons are harmful not just for combatants but also for the people living in those territories and for the environment,” he said.

Mr Putin said Russia has vast stockpiles of similar ammunition but so far has refrained from using them.

Depleted uranium is a byproduct of the uranium enrichment process needed to create nuclear weapons.

The rounds cannot generate a nuclear reaction but they do emit low levels of radiation.

The UN nuclear watchdog has warned of the possible dangers of exposure.

Such rounds were developed by the US during the Cold War to destroy Soviet tanks, including the T-72 tanks Ukraine now faces in its push to break through a stalemate in the east.

Editor's Picks

