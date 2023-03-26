Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan sets out economic rescue plan at rally

By Press Association
Former prime minister Imran Khan made his comments during a rally in Lahore (K M Chaudary/AP)
Former prime minister Imran Khan made his comments during a rally in Lahore (K M Chaudary/AP)

Former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan led a rally in the eastern city of Lahore, setting out his ideas to revive the country’s spiralling economy and accusing the government of lacking a rescue plan.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has delayed a six billion US dollars (£5 billion) bailout over Pakistan’s failure to meet the terms of a 2019 deal. The government blames that failure on Mr Khan, now the opposition leader.

Mr Khan spoke to thousands of party supporters on a damp night in Lahore from a bulletproof box perched atop a shipping container.

Former prime minister Imran Khan waves to supporters during the rally
Former prime minister Imran Khan was protected by a bulletproof barrier during the rally (KM Chaudary/AP)

In his address, at the Minar-e-Pakistan landmark, the former cricketer railed against the government and challenged it to come forward with a rescue plan to bring the country out of its many economic difficulties.

“We need surgery to correct the governance system of this country, for which ensuring rule of law is a must,” he said.

“To reduce the current account deficit, we have to encourage our overseas Pakistanis to invest in the country.”

Mr Khan’s plan focuses on boosting revenue through foreign exchange and investment, widening the tax network, and anti-money laundering initiatives.

Mr Khan was protected by a bulletproof barrier
Local authorities had warned Mr Khan not to hold a public rally in view of a possible terrorist attack (KM Chaudary/AP)

He also outlined steps to promote agriculture, tourism, a housing finance scheme, a health card programme, and small and medium-sized industries.

Mr Khan said direct foreign investments from Pakistanis overseas would help the country avoid going cap in hand to the IMF for help.

He told the crowds, who had waited hours to hear him speak, that the net worth of 18,000 Pakistani-Americans in the US was 200 billion US dollars (£164 billion) and the net worth of the top 10 Pakistani-American businessmen was 25 billion US dollars (£20 billion).

“And (still) we are bowing before the IMF to get a six billion US dollars deal,” he added.

Supporters of Mr Khan's attend the rally
Thousands of supporters turned out for the rally in Lahore (KM Chaudary/AP)

He said the main problems plaguing Pakistan’s economy were foreign debt, a current account deficit, reduced exports, pressure on the rupee and tax evasion.

Local authorities warned Mr Khan not to hold a public rally in view of a possible terrorist attack.

The security alert said militants from a banned outfit had reached Lahore and could target the public gathering or the security personnel deployed there.

The 70-year-old politician, who was ousted as prime minister in a no-confidence motion last April and is campaigning for early elections, blames the government for being part of a “regime-change operation” against him. The government denies the allegation.

Supporters of Mr Khan attend the rally
Mr Khan told the crowds that direct foreign investments from Pakistanis overseas would help the country avoid going cap in hand to the IMF for help (KM Chaudary/AP)

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is struggling to maintain economic and political stability amid dwindling foreign exchange reserves and the aftermath of last summer’s record-breaking floods, which killed 1,739 people and destroyed millions of homes. The floods caused more than 30 billion US dollars (£25 billion) in damages.

He is also dealing with militant violence, which has increased since November when the Pakistani Taliban ended a ceasefire with government forces.

Mr Sharif criticised Mr Khan in a tweet on Sunday, saying he had “always been about grandstanding and rhetoric” and that Pakistan’s current political, governance, and economic challenges had their roots in his failed policies.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Kyle Buchan admitted driving while on drugs on three separate occasions. Image: Facebook.
Aberdeen man avoids prison after ‘shocking’ dangerous driving episode
2
Estabulo is ready to open in Aberdeen's Union Square shopping centre very soon. Image: Estabulo
Estabulo Rodizio Bar & Grill: Brazilian barbecue confirms Union Square opening date for Aberdeen
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Missing Finn Creaney (right) with dad Mark. Image: Creaney family
Finn Creaney’s father: ‘I’ve put my life on hold to search the Highland wilderness,…
5
Ron Macdougall with his daughters (L2R) Karen Howard and Anna Walker at Mr Dun's barbers in Belmont Street. Image: Kath Flannery/ DC Thomson.
Model secretly signs up for the Brave fashion show to surprise daughters who have…
6
Bob Keiller has committed the next two years of his life, unpaid, to the task of regenerating Union Street. Image: Our Union Street
Why Bob Keiller could be the man to bring sparkle back to Union Street…

More from Press and Journal

Bayley Hutchison. (Image: Wullie Marr/DCT Media)
Glasgow Women 1-3 Aberdeen Women: Gavin Levey pleased with win as Dons move five…
Inverness e-scooter crash
Investigation launched after woman taken to hospital following e-scooter crash in Inverness
The incident took place at Soul on Union Street. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.
Man, 32, to appear in court following alleged Soul Bar attack in Aberdeen city…
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Google Maps.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital following one-car crash on A98 near New Pitsligo
Dyce Academy
Teen, 15, charged after alleged assault at Aberdeen school
The collision took place on the southbound carriageway of the A92 near Muchalls. Image: Google Maps.
Man taken to hospital following A92 crash near Muchalls days after 17-car crash in…
It is understood the disturbance took place near Aberdeen bus station. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson.
Man, 32, charged following disturbance in Aberdeen city centre
The Glen Affric tartan is the oldest in Scotland. Image: Alan Richardson Pix-AR.
Scotland's oldest tartan discovered in Highland peat bog to go on display at V&A…
Loch Ness manager Shane Carling.
Loch Ness return to winning ways with emphatic triumph over St Duthus
Brechin City manager Andy Kirk. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Brechin City 10-0 Wick Academy: Andy Kirk pleased by relentless display as Gary Manson…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented