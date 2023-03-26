Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fire England to qualifying victory over Ukraine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka fire England to qualifying victory over Ukraine

By Press Association
Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane struck for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane struck for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Bukayo Saka scored a stunner after Harry Kane extended his goalscoring record as England continued their winning start to Euro 2024 qualification against Ukraine.

Gareth Southgate told his players that Thursday’s impressive 2-1 victory at Euro 2020 conquerors Italy could only be considered a fantastic result if they followed it up with another win at Wembley.

England did not disappoint in their first home match since reaching the World Cup quarter-finals as Kane and Saka struck late in the first half to seal a 2-0 triumph against Ukraine.

It was the perfect return from their toughest-looking Euro 2024 double-header, meaning Southgate’s side are already well placed to progress from a group completed by North Macedonia and Malta.

England are expected to get maximum points against those nations in June, when Kane could add a flurry to his national team scoring record that stands at 55 after his first-half opener.

The skipper, who was presented with a commemorative golden boot for his historic strike in Naples, fired in after meeting a fine cross by Saka, who went onto score a superb effort three minutes later.

The 21-year-old’s fantastic 20-yard curler was his eighth international goal and all but ended this Group C clash a contest.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
Harry Kane (right) scores England’s opener at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

Given England’s struggles after half-time in Italy and an already-depleted squad being further diminished by Phil Foden needing appendix surgery on Sunday morning, Southgate will not mind the largely forgettable second half here.

Ahead of the game both sets of players posed with a Ukrainian flag that read ‘peace’ in a show of solidarity as the country continues to fight invading Russia.

More than 1,000 displaced Ukrainians and their host families were invited to the match as special guests of the Football Association.

The 4,200-strong away contingent were in fine voice from the outset but there was a collective early gasp when Kane rose to his feet claiming for a penalty following a clumsy Oleksandr Svatok challenge.

The defender got away with that and somehow avoided a card for a poor challenge on Jude Bellingham midway through the first half – a tackle checked by the VAR for a possible red card.

Ukraine goalkeeper Anatoliy Trubin was also relieved having botched a seemingly simple catch from a cross, with full debutant James Maddison adjudged to have fouled him when following in.

The visitors looked shaky and Kane unsurprisingly looked England’s biggest threat, with his movement proving problematic before opening the scoring in the 37th minute.

Kane spread the ball to Saka on the right and ran into the box, with winger swinging a left-footed cross that the England captain finished smartly at the far post under pressure from Oleksandr Karavaev.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
Bukayo Saka scored a brilliant second for England (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Wembley was celebrating again three minutes later thanks to a moment of magic from Saka.

The Arsenal star collected a Jordan Henderson pass, spun away from pressure and got away a superb left-footed shot that curled past Trubin from 20 yards.

The Ukraine goalkeeper prevented Kane from making matters worse for the visitors as a one-sided first half came to an end.

England returned from the break in cruise control, taking the sting out of proceedings three days on from a ragged second-half display nearly allowing Italy back into the match.

England v Ukraine – UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifying – Group C – Wembley
Ukraine fans were unable to see their side get on the scoresheet at Wembley (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Maddison missed the target before Saka sent in a dangerous cross which Bellingham was unable to take advantage of, before the youngsters reversed roles with the same frustrating outcome.

Brentford striker Ivan Toney made his debut in place of Kane with nine minutes remaining at Wembley, where paper planes and Mexican waves seemed to provide fans with more entertainment than the football.

Fellow substitute Conor Gallagher was thwarted by Trubin before stoppage time provided two further chances for England, with Harry Maguire heading over before Jack Grealish was denied.

