Scotland’s Stuart Hogg to retire from rugby after World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Scotland’s Stuart Hogg to retire from rugby after World Cup

By Press Association
Stuart Hogg will hang up his boots later this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Stuart Hogg will hang up his boots later this year (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Scotland full-back Stuart Hogg has announced that he will be retiring from playing rugby after the World Cup later this year to pursue a new career as he declared that he “always wanted to finish at the top end of the game”.

The 30-year-old made the surprise announcement through his social media channels on Monday, just over a fortnight after winning his 100th cap against Ireland.

Hogg, who turns 31 in June, will play out the rest of the season with Exeter before hanging up his boots after the international showpiece in France in the autumn as he does not believe his body will allow him to maintain the standards he sets for himself “for much longer”.

The Hawick-born player said in a statement: “After RWC 2023, my professional rugby journey will end and I will be retiring from the game. As a young kid growing up in the Borders, all I wanted to do was to play rugby for Scotland.

“I feel privileged to have represented my country on 100 occasions, play on three British & Irish Lions tours and represent some amazing clubs. I couldn’t have asked for any more.

“I’ve so many people to thank and I will get round to you all. First and foremost is my wife Gill, my parents, my brother and my kids. I’m so lucky and proud to have such a loving family that have supported me every step of the way.

“Rugby has allowed me to meet some incredible characters, make lifelong friends, travel the world and be part of some unbelievable experiences that I will cherish forever.

“Knowing what lies ahead, I have a real hunger to play the best, most enjoyable rugby of my career, finishing the season strongly with Exeter Chiefs before attacking the opportunity we, as a nation, have in France.

“I don’t feel my body can achieve the standards that I set myself for much longer and I’ve always wanted to finish at the top end of the game.

“After the tournament, a new career beckons and I will attack it in the same manner as I play the game. I hope I have done you proud. 100 not out (just yet).”

Hogg began his career with Glasgow, playing his first professional match in 2010, and made his Scotland debut in 2012. He has played at two World Cups, in 2015 and 2019, and went on each of the last three British & Irish Lions tours in 2013, 2017 and 2021.

Hogg will be a key figure for Scotland at the World Cup
Hogg will be a key figure for Scotland at the World Cup (Jane Barlow/PA)

Hogg moved from Glasgow to Exeter in 2019 and was named Scotland captain the following year. He skippered the national team for just over two years before Jamie Ritchie took over the role in the autumn after head coach Gregor Townsend opted to make a change.

Hogg was visibly emotional before winning his 100th cap against Ireland earlier this month, although the match ended on a sour note when he was forced off in the closing stages with an ankle injury that ruled him out of the final Six Nations match against Italy.

Hogg will have further opportunities to add to his caps haul in the World Cup warm-up matches in July and August before heading to France for his final fling with Scotland, who are in a World Cup group alongside South Africa, Ireland, Tonga and Romania.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes (right) listens to Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Picture date: Monday March 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
How Highlander Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown

Editor's Picks

Most Commented