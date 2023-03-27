Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News World

Kenyan anti-government protesters march in Nairobi

By Press Association
A protester reacts next to a burning barricade during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga (AP)
A protester reacts next to a burning barricade during a mass rally called by the opposition leader Raila Odinga (AP)

Thousands of anti-government protesters have marched on the streets of Kenya’s capital, Nairobi, despite the government’s declaration that the demonstrations are illegal.

Opposition leader Raila Odinga joined protesters on the western side of the capital where his convoy attracted thousands of supporters and he addressed them at various stops, calling for electoral justice and reduced prices for food items.

Police used water cannon and teargas to disperse supporters. Police chief Japheth Koome insists that the protests are illegal, but Mr Odinga said Kenyans have a right to demonstrate.

Mr Odinga and his party, Azimio la Umoja–One Kenya Coalition, are leading the protests against the rising cost of living and calling for President William Ruto’s resignation, saying his election last year was invalid.

Riot in Nairobi
A protester jumps in the air as he throws a rock towards police next to a burning barricade in the Kibera slum of Nairobi (AP)

More than a dozen civil society groups issued a joint statement expressing concern over police declaring Monday’s protests illegal, and urged authorities to uphold people’s constitutional right to peaceful demonstrations.

Over the weekend, Mr Ruto urged Odinga to face him directly and “stop terrorising the country”.

Mr Odinga last week said the protests would be held twice a week, on Mondays and Thursdays.

His plan in last week’s protests was to march to the president’s offices at State House but police erected barriers to prevent public access and motorists were directed to alternative routes.

Mr Ruto is currently out of the country visiting Germany.

Deputy president Rigathi Gachagua shared photos of himself at his office early Monday morning and urged Kenyans to report to work.

Nairobi’s central business district remained calm but most businesses were closed on Monday morning due to the uncertainty over demonstrations and if there would be violence.

Raila Odinga
Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga speaks to supporters (AP)

There were reports of some violence directed at Mr Odinga and his supporters. Some people raided a farm in the outskirts of the capital owned by the family of the former president Uhuru Kenyatta, cutting trees and taking away sheep, according to local media reports.

The former president supported Mr Odinga in 2022 elections.

Mr Odinga’s gas cylinder manufacturing business near the central business district was pelted with stones.

There was a heavy police presence within the capital and surrounding neighbourhoods on Monday. Police have dispersed crowds that gathered in Kibera and Mathare, poor areas of Nairobi.

A resident on Kibera, Emily Atieno, told the Associated Press she would continue to protest until the “price of cooking flour is reduced”. Another protester Mario Omari said protests would continue until Mr Ruto resigns from office.

Local media have been warned against broadcasting Monday’s protests. The Communication Authority of Kenya said the airing of last week’s demonstrations caused panic, incited the public and threatened the peace.

The high court, however, ruled that the authority’s notice was unconstitutional and upheld media freedom in response to a petition filed by a civil society group, a journalists’ union and the Law Society.

In 2018, Kenya’s main television stations were taken off air for one week by the regulator after airing Mr Odinga’s “mock” swearing in ceremony where he claimed to be the people’s president”.

Mr Odinga had rejected the 2017 election results and organized anti-government protests.

Police last week threatened to take action against those pictured hurling stones at officers.

They released photos of people who they said were wanted for crimes committed during the protests but were criticised by local media outlets for using old photos and others that were taken during protests in Burundi.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Most Read

1
Allan Henderson and the No 10 marquee.
Pub boss hopes to bring controversial marquee back to Aberdeen park to boost business…
2
The one-car crash took place on the A98 Fraserburgh to New Pitsligo road. Image: Jasperimage.
Boy, 3, airlifted to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’ following one-car crash on A98 near…
3
The blue car parked on Aberdeen's Don Street as captured on Google Maps shows a man sitting in the front seat with his penis out - though his face and nudity is blurred.
Aberdeen driver caught with his pants down on Google Maps
4
Aberdeen campaigners were left silenced in a major meeting.
Campaigners gagged as council votes to plough ahead with Aberdeen pool and library closures
5
To go with story by Keith Findlay. Aberdeen healthcare recruiter helped change laws to unlock global nursing job market Picture shows; Febin Cyriac, chief executive, gives some of his Envertiz employyes a push start. He has also jump-started the careers of thousands of NHS nurses. India. Supplied by Meerkat PR Date; 23/03/2023
Aberdeen firm Envertiz brings more than 10,000 nurses to UK
6
Jess Thorup. Image: Shutterstock
Jess Thorup is NOT a target for Aberdeen manager’s job
7
Pavilion Cafe owner Paul Dawson wants a limit on beachfront food trucks to help keep order. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
‘It’s out of control’: Aberdeen beach cafes fight food truck influx
8
Aberdeen's Christian Ramirez applauds the fans at full-time at Hampden. Image: SNS
Former Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez reveals frustration of final season at Pittodrie as he…
9
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Graham bared all for our photographer. Picture shows; Gerard Graham.. Aberdeen. Supplied by Gerard Graham leaving Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Date; Unknown; d6fb0e3c-e7d2-4ee9-b883-c4d86002fb9a
Serial thief back behind bars after taking Uber Eats car on 52-mile joyride to…
10
Nadine Hanssen in action for Aberdeen Women. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson.
Nadine Hanssen ‘honoured’ to captain Aberdeen Women to 3-1 win over Glasgow Women

More from Press and Journal

Kate Forbes (right) listens to Humza Yousaf speaking at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh, after it was announced that he is the new Scottish National Party leader, and will become the next First Minister of Scotland. Picture date: Monday March 27, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire
How Highlander Kate Forbes snatched defeat from the jaws of victory
Humza Yousaf won the race to be first minister. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA.
Humza Yousaf struggled with the NHS - will he do any better now he's…
Phillip Tyson is missing from Hoy in the Orkney Islands. Image: Police Scotland.
Growing concern for man, 39, last seen near the Old Man of Hoy in…
Highland League Weekly features 18 (EIGHTEEN) goals across our two highlights packages.
Watch: Highland League Weekly – Highlights of Brechin City v Wick Academy and Keith…
Hugh Dan MacLennan is hanging up his microphone
One final fling as Voice of Shinty prepares to hang up the microphone after…
Barry Wilson (right) alongside Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds.
Barry Wilson warns Caley Thistle cannot allow Scottish Cup to be distraction
To go with story by Nicola Sinclair. CAP school money sessions Picture shows; Chris and Sarah Dowling Christians Against Poverty. Inverness. Supplied by Chris and Sarah Dowling Date; Unknown
'They all spoke about the cost of gas and electric' - Inverness pupils learn…
aymt aberdeen legally blonde
AYMT's take on Legally Blonde promises to be one Elle of a show
Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce chief executive Russell Borthwick. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Business chiefs deliver their messages to Scotland's new first minister
Highland Shortbread Showdown, Inverness Cathedral. The winner is, Paul Macintosh of Mackenzies Bakery in Portree, Skye.
Gallery: Portree on Skye baker crowned winner of inaugural Highland Shortbread Showdown

Editor's Picks

Most Commented