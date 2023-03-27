European clubs back FIFA’s plans for expanded Club World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
European clubs back FIFA’s plans for expanded Club World Cup

By Press Association
The plans of FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino for an expanded Club World Cup have received the backing of European clubs (Aaron Chown/PA)
The plans of FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino for an expanded Club World Cup have received the backing of European clubs (Aaron Chown/PA)

FIFA’s plans for an expanded Club World Cup now have the backing of Europe’s clubs.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino first unveiled proposals for the new 32-team event prior to the World Cup final in Qatar last December. He said the new event would feature 12 European teams and be played every four years from 2025.

The game’s global governing body has been criticised by a domestic leagues group over a lack of consultation over the new Club World Cup, but the European Club Association (ECA) has now endorsed it, along with FIFA’s plans to introduce an annual match between the Champions League winners and the team which wins an intercontinental play-off tournament and a Women’s Club World Cup.

The ECA’s new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FIFA runs until the end of 2030, also recognises ECA support for the new international match calendar approved by the FIFA Council earlier this month.

The MoU on the calendar is crucial to the functioning of the club-country relationship as it governs the release of players for international dates.

The World Cup club benefits programme, which compensates clubs for the release of players to compete in the tournament, will now total 355 million US dollars (£289.1m) for the 48-team 2026 and 2030 finals compared to 209m US dollars (£170.2m) for 2018 and 2022.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino said: “This is a significant day for the future of football and its long-term stability.

“We are very happy to renew and strengthen our co-operation agreement with ECA, an important stakeholder representing clubs from all over Europe.

“To have the new international match calendar endorsed by ECA provides the necessary balance between club and national team football.

“We have exciting projects ahead, including the new FIFA Club World Cup in 2025 and the new FIFA Women’s Club World Cup. A close collaboration with clubs in Europe, and the rest of the world, will be essential for the success of those events.”

ECA chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi said: “The MoU recognises the central role of clubs in football globally and ensures that they are properly represented in decision-making around issues which affect them.

Nasser Al Khelaifi applauds
Chairman Nasser Al Khelaifi confirmed the European Club Association had now endorsed the new Club World Cup (Adam Davy/PA)

“FIFA and ECA will also now establish closer working practices on a future revamped Club World Cup, including the sporting and commercial aspects for the 2025 edition, and working together on future editions including on potential structures for managing the commercial rights going forward.”

The World Leagues Forum (WLF) – which includes England’s Premier League among its members – criticised FIFA earlier this month over a lack of consultation on the calendar.

A WLF statement from March 15 read: “FIFA’s decisions, including the expansion of the 2026 World Cup and the new versions of the Club World Cup, further crowd an already-overloaded calendar and fail to consider the impact on domestic league competitiveness and player welfare.”

