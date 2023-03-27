Emerson Royal to undergo surgery on his knee as Tottenham’s injury list grows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Emerson Royal to undergo surgery on his knee as Tottenham’s injury list grows

By Press Association
Tottenham defender Emerson Royal is set for surgery on a knee injury on Tuesday (Steve Welsh/PA)
Emerson Royal has added to Tottenham’s growing injury list, with the defender set for surgery on his knee.

The full-back suffered the issue during the closing stages of Brazil’s 2-1 defeat to Morocco on Saturday and is expected to be sidelined for six weeks, the PA news agency understands.

Emerson will have surgery on Tuesday and faces a race against time to feature again for Spurs this season, with the Premier League due to finish on May 28.

It is the latest blow for Tottenham and their new acting head coach Cristian Stellini, who was promoted from assistant on Sunday night following the departure of long-term confidant Antonio Conte by mutual consent.

Stellini had worked as Conte’s number two at Juventus and Inter Milan but has remained at the north London club and will be supported by Ryan Mason.

Conte’s brother Gianluca, who was a technical and analytics coach at Spurs, has departed alongside his sibling.

However, the rest of the staff who followed the experienced Italian to Tottenham in 2021 will stay in post alongside summer arrival Gianni Vio.

A large group of players will return to Hotspur Way on Tuesday after international duty but Stellini is faced with a lengthy list of absentees ahead of Monday’s trip to Everton.

Both Ben Davies and Richarlison suffered muscle problems in the dramatic 3-3 draw at Southampton on March 18 and the Wales defender has been ruled out until May with a hamstring issue.

Richarlison’s injury is not as severe but he will miss out on an emotional Goodison Park return and target being back in action later in April.

Wing-back Ryan Sessegnon is another on the treatment table and close to being fit but the Everton clash will come too soon.

Captain Hugo Lloris could be in contention for Tottenham’s first match since Conte’s exit after he featured in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Ipswich last Thursday following a knee injury.

Rodrigo Bentancur (knee) and Yves Bissouma (ankle) remain long-term absentees as Spurs aim to finish a rollercoaster campaign on a high with Champions League qualification.

Inconsistency has blighted Tottenham’s progress this season and recent FA Cup and Champions League exits contributed towards Conte’s time at the club ending after 16 months.

The Tottenham Hotspur Supporters’ Trust has urged the board to be transparent about their strategy, with this Spurs’ fourth consecutive campaign in which the club have changed manager.

“This departure will come as no surprise to Spurs fans,” a statement from the Supporters’ Trust read.

“The club’s board must now have a clear strategy for what and who comes next and it needs to tell this club’s supporters what that plan is. THST has repeatedly called for this and fans deserve it.

“Less than two years ago, at the end of the 2020/21 season in May, chairman Daniel Levy told supporters the club would focus on the recruitment of a head coach, saying they were ‘acutely aware of the need to select someone whose values reflect those of our great club and a return to playing football with the style for which we are known’.

“Many supporters will feel the appointments of Nuno Espirito Santo and then Antonio Conte following Jose Mourinho’s spell do not reflect the promises made above.

“In the same statement, Mr Levy said: ‘I feel we lost sight of some key priorities and what’s truly in our DNA’.

“As another season without silverware comes to an end, we would urge the club board to reassess those priorities before appointing a manager the entire fanbase will get behind and building a team that can truly challenge for domestic and European honours, respecting the traditions of our football club.”

