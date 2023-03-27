Three children and three adults dead in shooting at Nashville school

Three children and three adults were killed in a shooting at a private Christian school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday, police said.
The female suspect was killed by police during a confrontation after the violence at The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school for about 200 pupils.
The killings come as communities around the country reel from a spate of school violence, including the massacre at a primary school in Uvalde, Texas, last year, a pupil who shot his teacher in Virginia, and a shooting last week in Denver that wounded two administrators.