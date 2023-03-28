Ex-pupil ‘conducted surveillance’ before killing six at Nashville school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Ex-pupil ‘conducted surveillance’ before killing six at Nashville school

By Press Association
Surveillance video shows the killer inside the school (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)
Surveillance video shows the killer inside the school (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department via AP)

A former student who killed three children and three adults at a primary school in Nashville had drawn a detailed map of the building and conducted surveillance before carrying out the massacre, US police said.

Nashville police chief John Drake did not say what drove the killer, who they named as Audrey Hale, 28, to open fire on Monday morning at The Covenant School before being shot dead by police.

But he provided chilling examples of the killer’s elaborate planning for the attack, the latest in a series of mass shootings in the US.

“We have a manifesto, we have some writings that we’re going over that pertain to this date, the actual incident,” he told reporters. “We have a map drawn out of how this was all going to take place.”

He said in an interview with NBC News that investigators believe the killer had “some resentment for having to go to that school”.

The victims included three nine-year-old children, the school’s top administrator, a substitute teacher and a custodian.

After the killing, parents rushed to the school to see if their children were safe and tearfully hugged their kids, and a stunned community held vigils for the victims.

A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP)
A child weeps while on the bus leaving The Covenant School (Nicole Hester/The Tennessean/AP)

Rachel Dibble, who was at a nearby church where children were taken to be reunited with their parents, described everyone as being in “complete shock”.

“People were involuntarily trembling,” she said. “The children … started their morning in their cute little uniforms, they probably had some Froot Loops and now their whole lives changed today.”

Police gave unclear information on the gender of the killer.

For hours, police identified them as a 28-year-old woman and eventually identified the person as Audrey Hale.

Then at a late afternoon press conference, the police chief said that Hale was transgender. After the news conference, police spokesperson Don Aaron declined to elaborate on how Hale currently identified.

Authorities said Hale was armed with two “assault-style” weapons as well as a handgun.

At least two of them were believed to have been obtained legally in the Nashville area. Police said a search of Hale’s home turned up a sawn-off shotgun, a second shotgun and other unspecified evidence.

The victims were identified as Evelyn Dieckhaus, Hallie Scruggs, and William Kinney, all nine years old, and Cynthia Peak, 61, Katherine Koonce, 60, and Mike Hill, 61.

The website of The Covenant School, a Presbyterian school founded in 2001, lists Ms Koonce as the head of the school. Her LinkedIn profile says she has led the school since July 2016. Ms Peak was a substitute teacher and Mr Hill was a custodian, according to investigators.

APTOPIX Nashville School Shooting
Children from The Covenant School are taken to the Woodmont Baptist Church after the shooting at their school (Jonathan Mattise/AP)

Founded as a ministry of Covenant Presbyterian Church, The Covenant School is located in the affluent Green Hills neighbourhood just south of central Nashville that is home to the famed Bluebird Cafe – a spot typically beloved by musicians and songwriters.

The school has about 200 students from pre-school through sixth grade, as well as roughly 50 staff members.

“Our community is heartbroken,” a statement from the school said. “We are grieving tremendous loss and are in shock coming out of the terror that shattered our school and church. We are focused on loving our students, our families, our faculty and staff and beginning the process of healing.”

Metro Nashville Police Chief John Drake speaks to the media (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)
Metro Nashville Police chief John Drake speaks to the media (Andrew Nelles/The Tennessean/AP)

Monday’s tragedy unfolded over roughly 14 minutes. Police received the initial call about an active shooter at 10.13am.

Officers began clearing the first storey of the school when they heard gunshots coming from the second level, Mr Aaron said. Police later said the killer fired at arriving officers from a second-storey window and had come armed with significant ammunition.

Two officers from a five-member team opened fire in response, killing the suspect at 10.27am, Mr Aaron said.

Late on Monday night, police released approximately two minutes of edited surveillance video showing the killer’s car driving up to the school from multiple angles, including one in which children can be seen playing on swings in the background.

Next an interior view shows glass doors to the school being shot out and the killer ducking through one of the shattered doors.

More footage from inside shows the killer walking through a school corridor holding a gun with a long barrel and walking into a room labelled “church office”, then coming back out.

In the final part of the footage, the assailant can be seen walking down another long corridor with the gun drawn.

Mr Aaron said there were no police officers present or assigned to the school at the time of the shooting because it is a church-run school.

President Joe Biden, speaking at the White House on Monday, called the shooting a “family’s worst nightmare” and implored Congress again to pass a ban on certain semi-automatic weapons.

