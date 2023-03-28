Wales keep up strong start in qualifying with win over Latvia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Wales keep up strong start in qualifying with win over Latvia

By Press Association
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring Wales’ winner in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia (Nick Potts/PA)
Kieffer Moore celebrates scoring Wales’ winner in their Euro 2024 qualifier against Latvia (Nick Potts/PA)

Wales continued their promising start to Euro 2024 qualifying with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Latvia in Cardiff.

Kieffer Moore’s first-half header, his 10th international goal, secured Wales a precious victory to make it four points from their opening two games.

Wales had numerous chances to make their evening more comfortable against opponents ranked among the lowest in Europe.

But Wales boss Rob Page will be delighted with what many will consider an above-par start ahead of June qualifiers against Armenia and Turkey.

Wales were on a high after Nathan Broadhead’s stoppage-time equaliser had given them a 1-1 draw in their opening qualifier away to Croatia.

But Wales’ recent record made grim reading: only two wins in 14 games with their last victory being the World Cup play-off final success against Ukraine in June.

With Ben Davies and Brennan Johnson again ruled out by injury, Page named the same side that had stunned the World Cup semi-finalists in Split.

Latvia were a far different proposition to the one Wales had met on Saturday, 133rd in the FIFA world rankings and 105 places below the Dragons who also had the advantage of a sell-out Cardiff City Stadium behind them.

The capacity crowd of 32,806 paid homage to Gareth Bale, who ended his glittering career in January as the team’s most-capped player and record goalscorer, before kick-off.

Gareth Bale addresses the Wales fans before kick-off against Latvia
Gareth Bale addresses the crowd before kick-off (Nick Potts/PA)

Bale was honoured with a pitchside presentation and was clearly emotional as he addressed the supporters, thanking them for being able to play in front of the “best fans in the world”.

The former Real Madrid star and Wales captain barely had time to take his seat before Daniel James sprinted past Roberts Savalnieks down the left.

Moore let his cross run to Wilson and goalkeeper Pavels Steinbors blocked well with his legs to deny Wales the perfect start.

Wilson was sharp down Wales’ right, despite his lack of game time at Fulham, but Latvia defended deep and kept the hosts at arm’s length.

Latvia also had a useful focal point in 6ft 5in forward Roberts Uldrikis and were a nuisance at corners, Danny Ward first denying Marcis Oss with a sprawling save before Kristers Tobers headed over.

Vladislavs Gutkovskis’ flick also had Ward scrambling across goal, but Wales – with skipper Aaron Ramsey operating in a deeper playmaking role – gradually began to sustain pressure and fashion attempts.

Moore flashed wide from 25 yards and Neco Williams and Ethan Ampadu were also off target from distance with well-struck efforts.

The goal Wales craved arrived four minutes before half-time when Ramsey and James combined cleverly.

Kieffer Moore, left, heads Wales in front against Latvia
Kieffer Moore heads Wales in front (Nick Potts/PA)

James located Moore at the far post and the Bournemouth forward sent a thumping header past Steinbors and inside his post.

Wilson tested Steinbors and the goalkeeper produced an even better save moments after the interval to tip Williams’ ferocious drive onto the crossbar.

Steinbors stood tall again to foil Wilson, but Ward stuck out a foot at the other end to stop Gutkovskis from equalising after the striker had done well to twist his way past Joe Rodon.

Latvia applied late pressure and anxiety for the home fans, but Wales held on for their first win in 10 games.

Editor's Picks

Most Commented